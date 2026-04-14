



Mohammad Fathali, the Iranian Ambassador to India, has reaffirmed the depth of the bilateral relationship between Tehran and New Delhi, describing India as a trusted partner and a "friend", reported TOI.





His comments come during a period of significant regional tension, specifically regarding the maritime security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy trade and Indian fuel imports.





The Ambassador specifically addressed recent allegations and international rows concerning the levying of "tolls" on vessels navigating the Strait. He categorically denied that Iran has charged any such fees to Indian ships, inviting observers to verify this fact with the Indian government.





He stressed that India remains a reliable and compassionate partner, particularly during these challenging times for Iran.





A central theme of the Ambassador’s address was the concept of a shared destiny, noting that Iran and India possess common interests and a "common fate" in the region.





He remarked that the suffering of the Indian people is felt by Iranians and vice versa, underscoring a bond that transcends mere diplomatic formality. This mutual understanding has led to high-level coordination between the two nations to ensure the safety and preparedness of Indian vessels.





The Iranian envoy expressed deep gratitude to both the Indian government and its people for their support and for facilitating necessary arrangements during this difficult period.





He praised the Indian media for its role in representing the actual situation in Iran, further highlighting the transparency and trust that Tehran believes defines the current state of bilateral affairs.





Regarding the operational status of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ambassador clarified that while the route is within Iran's territorial waters, Tehran remains committed to international law and the principle of freedom of navigation.





He indicated that despite the current conflict-driven complexities, Iran intends to support and facilitate the movement of Indian-flagged vessels, with instructions already given to the Iranian Embassy in India to pave the way for smooth cooperation.





Looking ahead, Fathali mentioned that Iran is developing a mechanism to clarify navigation procedures for all countries in the near future.





He also reiterated Iran's openness to trade, stating that the country is ready to sell oil to any nation that wishes to purchase it, while maintaining that Iran did not initiate the current hostilities and remains open to negotiations provided that international partners do not impose unlawful demands.





TOI







