



According to a report by Reuters, Iran has denied charging tolls for Indian tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz. At a press conference in New Delhi, Tehran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, stated that Indian vessels passing through the strategic waterway had not paid any fees to Iran.





His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to block passage for ships making payments to Tehran.





Ambassador Fathali told reporters that the Indian government could confirm Iran had not charged anything so far. He emphasised the strength of bilateral ties, saying that in these difficult times Iran and India shared common interests and a common fate.





India has consistently denied paying tolls to secure the exit of nine ships carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through the Strait of Hormuz. This follows Iran’s effective barring of transit after the outbreak of the Iran war.





According to Indian authorities, fifteen India‑flagged vessels remain stuck in the Persian Gulf. The situation is particularly significant given that about half of India’s crude oil and LPG supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical artery for the country’s energy security.





Reuters











