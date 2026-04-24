



Ahmedabad-based start-up Gridbots Technologies is advancing India’s indigenous robotics capabilities with the development of HUMMING-BIRD, a throwable tactical robot designed to operate in environments where drones cannot.





Compact and field-deployable, the system is tailored for high-risk close-quarter battle scenarios, offering soldiers a forward presence in hostile or confined spaces. Once deployed, it begins functioning instantly, delivering real-time tactical intelligence.





Gridbots has built a reputation for rugged robotic systems suited to demanding environments such as nuclear facilities, industrial plants, and increasingly, the battlefield. Founded in 2007 by robotics innovator Pulkit Gaur, the company began as a research-driven venture focused on machine vision and industrial automation.





Over nearly two decades, it has expanded into defence robotics, collaborating with agencies including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian Navy, and BARC, while maintaining a strong emphasis on indigenous design and manufacturing.





The firm’s philosophy of building machines for “dirty, dull, and dangerous” tasks naturally extended into defence applications, where risk mitigation and remote operation are critical. Its robotics stack, built on machine vision and autonomous navigation, underpins newer tactical platforms such as HUMMING-BIRD.





Multiple variants of the system have been developed, but all broadly function as autonomous surveillance and reconnaissance robots capable of delivering continuous situational awareness.





HUMMING-BIRD is specifically designed for CQB operations. Soldiers can toss it into a room, behind cover, or into confined spaces, where it immediately begins gathering intelligence.





The robot is equipped with a pre-integrated Beretta system for tactical response, four cameras providing multi-angle visibility, and four microphones capturing audio intelligence.





Laser designators enable precision targeting, while a hand grenade deployment mechanism offers an option for high-risk engagements.





Together, these features allow forces to see, hear, and assess before committing to action, making the robot a reliable companion in zero-visibility, maximum-risk scenarios.





Its indigenous origin is particularly significant. India has historically relied on imported tactical robots for defence and law enforcement operations. Gridbots’ in-house development model, covering hardware, software, and AI, enables customisable and cost-effective alternatives aligned with domestic operational requirements.





The company’s portfolio spans underwater cleaning robots, autonomous mine-laying systems, and anti-drone platforms, demonstrating its ability to translate core robotics expertise into diverse high-stakes domains.





By introducing HUMMING-BIRD, Gridbots is reinforcing India’s push for self-reliance in advanced defence technologies, offering a tactical solution that blends indigenous innovation with battlefield practicality.





Agencies











