



US President Donald Trump has signalled his reluctance to accept the latest peace proposal from Tehran, according to a report by CNN. The plan, formally delivered to Washington in recent days, suggests reopening maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while deferring nuclear negotiations to a later stage.





During a high-level briefing with national security aides on Monday, Trump reportedly expressed reservations, with one source noting he is “not likely to accept the plan.”





Officials in Washington have raised concerns that reopening the strait without addressing Iran’s nuclear enrichment and its stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium would remove a key source of American diplomatic leverage.





At the same time, maintaining the blockade carries risks of its own, as the continued closure of the waterway has sustained inflated energy prices and driven up American fuel costs. Following Monday’s meeting, the administration’s next steps remained unclear.





American representatives remain cautious about what they perceive as divisions within the Iranian leadership. CNN reported that US officials are uncertain who ultimately holds decision-making authority in Tehran.





Despite this uncertainty, Trump has publicly voiced hesitation about resuming the US bombing campaign, which remains suspended after his decision to extend a ceasefire last week. The White House has declined to provide details of the ongoing talks, with assistant press secretary Olivia Wales stressing that “these are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the U.S. will not negotiate through the press.”





She added that the administration’s focus is on a long-term resolution, reiterating Trump’s position that the United States “will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”





Despite high-level discussions in Islamabad earlier this week, a breakthrough remains elusive. According to The New York Times, Trump met with national security advisors in the Situation Room on Monday to review the situation.





Sources indicated he was “not satisfied” with Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war. The plan has drawn mixed reactions within the administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described it as “better than what we thought they were going to submit,” but voiced doubts about Iran’s internal stability and leadership.





He questioned the authority of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, asking whether he possesses the clerical credentials to act as supreme leader or if another figure is making decisions in his stead.





Meanwhile, Tehran has sought support from allies as tensions with Washington persist. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





During the visit, Araghchi blamed Washington for the lack of progress, accusing the US of derailing peace efforts with excessive demands. He argued that American pressure caused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to achieve its goals.





ANI







