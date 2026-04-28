



Unidentified assailants launched a deadly attack on National Resources Limited’s Darigwan Area site in Balochistan on Wednesday evening, resulting in the deaths of nine labourers and security guards.





The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 pm, according to a company statement issued on April 22. Security forces, including the Frontier Corps, responded swiftly to the assault and secured the area following the outbreak of gunfire.





The attack targeted an exploration site where mining activities were underway. Armed militants opened fire on workers and private security personnel, leading to multiple fatalities. Officials confirmed that the deceased included both labourers engaged in mining operations and guards assigned to protect the site.





At this stage, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, leaving authorities to investigate the perpetrators and their motives.





A clearance and sweep operation was initiated to ensure the safety of remaining personnel and to protect company assets. National Resources Limited stated that it was closely coordinating with law enforcement agencies and would provide further updates as more information becomes available. The company emphasised that the safety and security of its employees and operations remained its highest priority.





In its statement, NRL also highlighted its commitment to the development and empowerment of local communities in Balochistan. It noted that more than 90% of the workforce at the Darigwan site consists of people from the province, underscoring the company’s reliance on local talent and its role in regional economic activity.





National Resources Limited is a Pakistani mining company formed as a joint venture between Lucky Cement, Fatima Fertilizer, and Liberty Mills. The firm is actively engaged in exploring copper-gold and lead-zinc deposits in Balochistan’s Chagai region and has reported significant mineral discoveries. Lucky Cement holds a 33.33% equity stake in the venture, reflecting the strategic importance of the project within Pakistan’s resource development sector.





Agencies







