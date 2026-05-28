



In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard have jointly seized more than 100 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately ₹1,000 crore.





The seizure took place off the Kutch coast after authorities intercepted a European vessel that had reportedly sailed from Port Qasim in Pakistan. The interception and subsequent raid were carried out following intelligence inputs, marking a significant success in India’s ongoing battle against drug trafficking.





One individual has been arrested in connection with the seizure, and further investigation is underway. Authorities are probing the logistics chain, smuggling route, and handlers involved in the operation. The Gujarat Director General of Police is expected to provide more details during a press conference scheduled at noon, where the operational strategy and arrests will be elaborated upon. Officials have described the bust as one of the largest narcotics seizures along India’s western maritime boundary in recent times.





This incident is part of a broader pattern of intensified anti-drug operations across India. It marks the third major cocaine bust in the country within a week. On 23 May, a couple arriving from Addis Ababa was intercepted at Mumbai airport.





During interrogation, they admitted to having ingested 84 capsules containing 1.40 kilograms of cocaine, which were subsequently recovered. Just days earlier, on 19 May, an African man and woman arriving from Addis Ababa were caught at the same airport.





Authorities recovered 63 capsules containing 850 grams of cocaine worth ₹4.25 crore after the pair purged the ingested narcotics. In total, four individuals have been arrested in connection with these airport seizures.





The latest maritime interception underscores the growing challenge posed by international drug syndicates that are increasingly using sea routes to smuggle narcotics into India. The involvement of a ship linked to Pakistan adds a geopolitical dimension to the case, raising concerns about cross-border networks facilitating the trade.





Security agencies are now focusing on dismantling these networks by tracing the handlers and financiers behind the operation. The seizure also highlights the critical role of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding India’s maritime boundaries against organised crime.





India has witnessed a surge in narcotics trafficking attempts in recent months, with cocaine emerging as a preferred contraband due to its high value and demand. The coordinated efforts of the ATS and Coast Guard reflect a tightening of maritime surveillance and intelligence-sharing mechanisms aimed at curbing the menace. Officials believe that the success of such operations will serve as a deterrent to traffickers while reinforcing India’s commitment to combating transnational organised crime.





Agencies







