



The Indian Army is preparing to significantly enhance its counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with the induction of new Bullet Proof Troop Carriers (BPTCs).





A plan has been drawn up to procure 159 of these vehicles, with the Defence Ministry issuing a Request for Information under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020. Categorised under the ‘Buy Indian-IDDM’ framework, the project will rely on indigenous technology and manufacturing, ensuring domestic industry participation.





The BPTCs are being designed to operate seamlessly across diverse terrains, from plains to hilly and snowy regions, and at altitudes up to 5,000 metres where conventional vehicles struggle.





They will be capable of functioning in extreme weather conditions, ranging from minus 10°C to 40°C, with integrated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to maintain cabin comfort.





Seating capacity will accommodate 30 personnel, including driver and co-driver, with ergonomic design for long-distance travel. Payload capacity is set at a minimum of three tonnes, with the vehicle’s total weight capped at 20 tonnes.





Mobility is a key focus, with turbocharged diesel engines and 4×4 drive systems ensuring adaptability. The vehicles will measure approximately 9 metres in length, 2.5 metres in width, and 3.25 metres in height. Road speeds are expected to reach 80–100 km/h, while off-road performance will range between 50–75 km/h.





Agencies













Operational range is specified at 350 km in plains and 300 km in mountainous terrain. A self-recovery system will allow the vehicle to extricate itself if immobilised.





Protection standards are set at STANAG Level-3, with ballistic steel construction across doors, walls, and roof, reinforced bullet-resistant glass, and strengthened underbodies to withstand grenade or explosive attacks. Critical components such as the engine and fuel tank will be shielded for added survivability.





Run-flat tyres will enable continued movement even after damage, with spare tyres provided for replacement. Lighting systems will include LED headlights, fog lamps, tail and brake lights, convoy lights, and blackout switches for stealth operations. Anti-riot wire mesh will add further resilience.





Combat readiness is integrated into the design, with gunner hatches for machine guns and firing ports along the sides for soldiers to engage threats while protected. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS Level-2) will support navigation in challenging conditions, offering 360-degree cameras, collision protection, adaptive cruise control, fatigue recognition, forward collision warnings, and automatic emergency braking. Disc brakes with anti-lock systems will ensure stability, even on steep gradients.





Maintenance has been prioritised, with modular components allowing field-level repairs. The vehicles are expected to have a service life of 10 years or 1,00,000 km, with companies required to provide spare parts and support.





Delivery schedules mandate 60 vehicles every three years, ensuring timely induction. Training support will include AR/VR modules, sectioned models, and detailed manuals. Transportability by road and rail has also been factored in.





This initiative represents a major step in strengthening the Rashtriya Rifles’ operational edge in sensitive regions, combining mobility, protection, and firepower in a single platform tailored for India’s unique operational environment.





Agencies







