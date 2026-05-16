



Agneyastra Energetics Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, the defence arm of Bharat Forge Limited, has formally commenced work on its new strategic defence manufacturing facility near Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh.





The ground breaking ceremony marks a significant milestone in India’s drive towards strengthening indigenous defence production capabilities, particularly in the critical domain of advanced energetics and ammunition systems.





The facility will be spread across more than 1,000 acres, making it one of the largest integrated campuses of its kind in the country. With a planned investment of ₹1,500 crore over the next two to four years, the project is designed to incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies, high-safety testing infrastructure, and specialised logistics capabilities.





This combination is expected to substantially enhance India’s ability to produce next-generation energetics and ammunition systems that are vital for modern defence and aerospace applications.





The initiative is projected to generate approximately 800 direct jobs and around 2,500 indirect employment opportunities. This employment potential will contribute to regional economic growth, while also reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a preferred hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing.





The state has already attracted major investments in defence and aerospace, including Bharat Electronics Limited’s Defence Systems Integration Complex at Palasamudram and other strategic projects, positioning Sri Sathya Sai district as a rising centre of national importance in this sector.





Agneyastra Energetics has been established with a clear mandate to address India’s continued reliance on imported energetics materials.





By delivering indigenously designed, manufactured, and globally compliant solutions, the company seeks to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and ensure self-reliance in strategically critical materials.





This aligns directly with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, which emphasises import substitution, local value creation, and technological independence in defence production.





The facility will also serve as a cornerstone for India’s long-term ambitions in defence modernisation. Advanced energetics are essential for a wide range of applications, from precision-guided munitions and missile systems to aerospace propulsion and specialised defence platforms.





By creating a robust domestic base for these materials, India will not only strengthen its operational readiness but also open avenues for exports in line with its target of achieving ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029. The project is therefore both a strategic and economic investment, combining national security imperatives with industrial growth.





The choice of Sri Sathya Sai district for this facility is also significant. Its proximity to Bengaluru’s aerospace ecosystem, coupled with available land and infrastructure, makes it an ideal location for large-scale defence projects.





The operational airport at Puttaparthi further enhances connectivity, ensuring that the region can support both domestic and international collaborations in defence and aerospace manufacturing.





Agneyastra Energetics’ entry into this domain represents a major step forward for Bharat Forge’s defence business, which has steadily expanded its footprint in artillery systems, armoured vehicles, and aerospace components.





With this new facility, the company is poised to become a key player in the energetics segment, complementing India’s broader efforts to build a self-sufficient and globally competitive defence industrial base.





Bharat Forge Press Release







