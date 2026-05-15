



Air Marshal S Shrinivas’s visit to Air Force Station Sulur on 13 May 2026 was a significant demonstration of the Indian Air Force’s confidence in indigenous combat aviation, marked by his flight in the HAL TEJAS with the “Flying Daggers” squadron and his review of advanced training facilities. The occasion reinforced the IAF’s emphasis on operational preparedness, adaptability, and excellence in training.





Air Marshal S Shrinivas, serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command, undertook a comprehensive review of operational readiness and training infrastructure at Air Force Station Sulur.





His presence underscored the importance of Sulur as a hub for TEJAS operations and training, with the station hosting No. 45 Squadron “Flying Daggers,” the first unit to induct the indigenous fighter. By piloting the HAL TEJAS himself, he sent a strong signal of confidence in India’s domestic aviation industry and reaffirmed the Air Force’s commitment to sustaining combat readiness through indigenous platforms.





During his interaction with the aircrew, Air Marshal Shrinivas emphasised the operational lessons drawn from recent military engagements. He highlighted the necessity of adaptability in evolving combat scenarios, stressing that readiness must be continuously honed to meet the demands of modern warfare.





His remarks reflected the broader doctrinal shift within the IAF towards integrating lessons from contemporary conflicts into training and operational planning.





The Air Marshal also inspected the 24 Technical Type Training (TETTRA) School, popularly known as the “TEJAS Pioneers.” This institution serves as a Centre of Excellence, imparting technical expertise on the TEJAS aircraft to both pilots and technical staff.





His visit reinforced the school’s pivotal role in ensuring that personnel are not only technically proficient but also operationally attuned to the aircraft’s capabilities. By inaugurating the Training Model Room, he introduced a modernised learning environment designed to enhance practical and technical education through advanced teaching methods and experiential learning opportunities. This initiative is expected to significantly improve the assimilation of complex systems and operational procedures among trainees.





Engaging with instructors and personnel at the training centre, Air Marshal Shrinivas commended their professionalism and dedication to maintaining high standards.





He underscored the importance of blending practical operational experiences with technical knowledge, thereby ensuring that trainees develop a holistic understanding of combat aviation.





His encouragement was aimed at fostering a culture of excellence, where technical mastery is complemented by operational insight.





The visit ultimately highlighted the Indian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to excellence in training, the strengthening of indigenous capability, and the assurance of continuous operational readiness.





By personally flying the TEJAS and inaugurating new training facilities, Air Marshal Shrinivas demonstrated the synergy between leadership, operational confidence, and institutional development. His actions reinforced the message that the IAF is determined to build a robust foundation for future combat effectiveness, rooted in indigenous platforms and advanced training methodologies.





Agencies







