



US President Donald Trump has extended a formal invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan to visit the White House for a summit scheduled on 24 September.





This announcement was made during Trump’s address in Beijing, where he emphasised the strength of the bond between the United States and China.





He noted that the citizens of both nations share a “deep sense of mutual respect” and expressed gratitude for the “magnificent welcome” he received at the start of his historic state visit. Reflecting on his discussions with Xi, the 79‑year‑old leader described them as “extremely positive and constructive.”





The warmth between the two leaders was evident during the state banquet hosted by the Chinese side. Trump referred to Xi as “my friend” and traced the roots of bilateral relations back to the founding of the United States, recalling how early American traders were described by their Chinese hosts as “the new people.”





He framed the modern partnership as one of the most consequential in the world and reaffirmed his desire for continued engagement by inviting Xi and his wife to Washington in September.





Trump’s return to China after nearly a decade was marked by ceremonial grandeur at the Great Hall of the People. Xi greeted him with full military honours as the US national anthem played, while schoolchildren waving colourful pompoms added a choreographed display of warmth.





This elaborate reception set the stage for a summit focused on pressing issues such as trade, technology, and Taiwan. During formal talks, Xi highlighted that the international community is undergoing “profound changes” and warned against the “Thucydides Trap,” a theory suggesting that tensions between rising and established powers often lead to conflict.





He urged Washington and Beijing to act as “partners, not rivals,” stressing that they share more common interests than differences and calling for a “new chapter” in their relationship.





Trump mirrored this optimism, praising Xi as a “great leader” and predicting that bilateral ties would soon be “better than ever before.” He was accompanied by a delegation of American corporate and technology leaders, signalling a strong push to expand trade and investment opportunities in China.





Characterising the meeting as “maybe the biggest ever,” Trump expressed confidence that the talks could recalibrate the global economy.





The engagement unfolded against a complex geopolitical backdrop. The ongoing conflict in Iran and intensifying debates within the Republican Party over US military involvement in the Middle East added layers of pressure to Trump’s diplomatic mission.





Despite these challenges, both leaders projected a vision of stability and cooperation, seeking to anchor their nations’ relationship in mutual respect and shared global responsibility.





ANI







