



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed authorities to enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions within 15 kilometres of India’s international border with Pakistan.





Chairing a high-level security review meeting in Bikaner, Rajasthan, he instructed District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from five border districts to demolish all unauthorised structures in the designated zone.





The meeting was convened to comprehensively assess security challenges along the Pakistan frontier and to strengthen border management through coordinated efforts.





The meeting was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Secretary (Border Management) Rajendra Kumar, and senior officials from the districts of Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Phalodi.





The Union Home Ministry stated that a 360-degree security framework would be formulated for every border district, integrating local citizens, state government machinery, and security agencies to ensure robust and comprehensive border management.





Amit Shah emphasised the need for strict enforcement of the demolition directive, particularly within the 0–15 km zone of the international border. He highlighted the importance of coordinated border management involving the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and state authorities to tackle infiltration, narcotics smuggling, encroachment, terror financing, and other trans-border crimes.





District Magistrates were asked to take on enhanced responsibilities, including ensuring legal and financial compliance by banks, verifying major business establishments, scrutinising funding sources, tracking mule accounts and shell companies, identifying fake Aadhaar cards, and preventing smuggling activities.





The Minister also instructed officials to make effective use of the ‘1930’ call centre for prompt redressal of cybercrimes and to ensure full implementation of the three new criminal laws to strengthen law enforcement and judicial processes in the region.





The meeting further stressed the successful implementation of the Vibrant Village Program-II (VVP-II), aimed at strengthening last-mile governance, curbing economic crimes, filling infrastructural gaps, and supporting border populations.





The government reiterated its commitment to achieving 100% saturation of all schemes in border villages to ensure holistic development and security.





This directive reflects the government’s determination to secure India’s borders through a multi-layered approach that combines demolition of illegal structures, enhanced surveillance, financial scrutiny, and community involvement.





The measures are designed to prevent infiltration, disrupt criminal networks, and reinforce national security along the sensitive Indo-Pakistan frontier.





Agencies







