



The Indian Army has strongly objected to a video circulating on social media that depicts men in military uniform participating in a press conference alongside political leaders. In its official statement issued on X, the Army described the video as an attempt to malign its image and warned citizens against falling prey to misinformation.





The press conference in question was held at the Press Club of India in New Delhi, where opposition MPs Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD and Sanjay Singh of the AAP addressed reporters. They were joined by several individuals in uniform, including former Army personnel.





The Army clarified that three of the individuals seen in the video — Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav and P Narender — had previously been dismissed from service due to indiscipline and unsoldierly conduct.





It further stated that another individual, Shankar Singh Gujjar, is a deserter against whom disciplinary proceedings are ongoing in both military and civil courts. The Army emphasised that these men were deliberately spreading fake, malicious and misleading narratives to divert attention from their own misconduct and dismissal from service.





A photograph shared by the Army showed two men in uniform seated alongside the political leaders, with digital stamps marking the image as “false” and “misleading.” The Army did not name any political leader in its post but reiterated that the video was being circulated with the intent to damage its reputation. It cautioned netizens to remain vigilant, avoid rumours, and not fall prey to propaganda. The hashtags #FakeAlert and #Beware were used to underline the warning.





The controversy has stirred a sharp reaction, with the Army making clear that it views the circulation of such content as part of a broader attempt to undermine its credibility.





Officials stressed that the individuals involved were no longer serving soldiers and had lost their standing due to disciplinary failures.





By highlighting their status as dismissed personnel and a deserter, the Army sought to reassure the public that the institution remains committed to discipline and integrity, and that those attempting to exploit its image for political or personal gain should not be trusted.





This episode reflects the growing challenge of misinformation campaigns targeting national institutions. The Army’s proactive response, including the use of fact-checking visuals and public advisories, underscores its determination to protect its image and maintain public confidence.





It also highlights the importance of vigilance among citizens in an era where manipulated content can spread rapidly across platforms, potentially distorting perceptions of respected institutions.





PTI







