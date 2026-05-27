



Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to being a reliable partner for India during the 17th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.





In her opening remarks, she underscored the depth of bilateral ties, noting that this was her 28th in-person meeting with Jaishankar, a frequency that reflects the importance both countries attach to their relationship. She remarked that she meets Jaishankar more than any other foreign minister, highlighting the regularity of engagements between the two sides.





Wong described India as the world’s largest democracy, the fastest-growing major economy, and a global power with a central role in shaping the Indo-Pacific. She emphasised that the relationship between the two nations is closer and more consequential than ever, rooted in strategic trust and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. She reiterated that Australia values this partnership and remains committed to being a dependable ally, particularly in the current global environment.





Addressing energy security, Wong pointed out that both countries have been affected by disruptions in global energy markets. She highlighted the mutual importance of energy ties, noting that India supplies refined fuel supporting Australia’s mining, energy and agriculture sectors, while Australia provides coal and iron ore essential for India’s manufacturing and development under the “Made in India, Making India” initiative. This mutual dependence underscores the strategic nature of their energy partnership.





She also drew attention to the strengthening of defence and security cooperation, which she described as a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. Wong stressed that the heart of the partnership lies in people-to-people connections, with around one million Australians tracing their heritage to India. She noted the significance of this community within Australia’s multicultural fabric and welcomed the strong flows of students, tourists and professionals between the two countries.





Looking ahead, Wong expressed anticipation for continued cooperation in the lead-up to the G20 leaders’ meeting and highlighted the importance of future engagements between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Australia.





Her remarks came shortly after the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held earlier in the day, chaired by Jaishankar and attended by Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Quad discussions further reinforced the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the strategic trust underpinning Australia-India ties.





ANI







