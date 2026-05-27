



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in New Delhi.





Modi emphasised that this partnership plays a vital role in advancing peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. He expressed his delight at receiving Motegi, who was in India to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting earlier in the day.





In a post on X, Modi highlighted the significance of the meeting, noting that the partnership between India and Japan continues to be a cornerstone of regional cooperation. He underscored how the relationship contributes to shaping a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, aligning with India’s broader strategic vision.





The meeting followed the 11th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. The gathering brought together Motegi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.





The Quad partners adopted four key documents during the session: a joint statement, a fact sheet, a joint statement on Indo-Pacific Energy Security, and the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative framework. These documents reflect the collective resolve of the Quad nations to strengthen cooperation in critical areas that underpin regional resilience.





Motegi, in his remarks during the joint press statement, called on Indo-Pacific countries to enhance their resilience. He stressed that the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting advances cooperation among the partners, particularly in addressing pressing challenges.





He noted that the leaders exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to firmly oppose any attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo through force or coercion. This stance reflects the Quad’s shared commitment to upholding international law and maintaining stability in the region.





The Japanese Foreign Minister also underlined the importance of the energy security initiative, which aims to secure a stable supply of energy across the Indo-Pacific. He described the framework as a timely and crucial step in strengthening the supply chain of critical minerals, which are essential for sustainable economic growth and technological advancement. Motegi emphasised that the Quad partners would work together to build resilience, strengthen capacity, and promote cooperation that genuinely benefits the region.





The meeting between Modi and Motegi, set against the backdrop of the Quad deliberations, reinforced the depth of India–Japan ties and their shared vision for the Indo-Pacific. It highlighted the convergence of strategic priorities between the two nations and their determination to collaborate closely within the Quad framework to address evolving regional and global challenges.





ANI







