



Bharat Forge Limited has taken a decisive step in India’s defence manufacturing journey by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish the country’s first private-sector marine gas turbine facility in Visakhapatnam.





The agreement was formalised by Guru Biswal, CEO – Aerospace, Bharat Forge Limited, and distinguished defence scientist Dr G Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of DRDO, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and senior government officials during the Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Conclave held at Puttaparthi on 15 May.





The facility will be strategically located near the Naval Dockyard and Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, ensuring proximity to India’s frontline naval assets.





For the first time in the private sector, end-to-end marine gas turbine repair and overhaul capabilities will be established in India.





The scope of work will include blade restoration, rotor balancing, combustor liner repairs, component manufacturing, advanced testing infrastructure, and round-the-clock operational support for the Indian Navy.





Industry observers have described this as a landmark development that will reduce India’s long-standing dependence on overseas marine propulsion servicing and technology support.





The project is expected to catalyse the growth of a broader naval and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in Visakhapatnam. Precision engineering, metallurgy, advanced materials, and defence-grade component manufacturing will be strengthened, while Bharat Forge will also set up a dedicated R&D and testing hub to support future indigenous marine turbine development programmes.





This aligns closely with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, which seeks to secure sovereign capability in critical defence technologies.





The investment will generate significant direct and indirect employment opportunities, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a strategic hub in India’s defence and aerospace supply chain. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that the project would enhance India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and contribute to building a globally competitive aerospace and defence ecosystem.





Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that aerospace and defence are core pillars of Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth strategy, promising world-class infrastructure and fast-track approvals for strategic manufacturing investments.





Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited, stated that the project represents a major milestone in India’s journey towards sovereign naval propulsion capabilities.





He underscored the company’s long-term commitment to supporting India’s defence modernisation efforts. The announcement also comes amid Andhra Pradesh’s larger push to build integrated aerospace, electronics, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing clusters, with Visakhapatnam increasingly positioned as a strategic industrial and technology gateway on India’s east coast.





This initiative not only strengthens India’s naval self-reliance but also signals the growing role of private industry in defence manufacturing, complementing public sector undertakings and expanding the nation’s technological base in propulsion systems.





Agencies







