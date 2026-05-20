Secretary of Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, has expressed firm confidence that the Indian Air Force will receive the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) within the current financial year, despite the program facing repeated delays.





He emphasised that while the aircraft is not yet fully ready, the remaining work is minimal and nearing completion.





The Indian Air Force has placed orders for 180 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft in two tranches, but deliveries have been repeatedly postponed.





The jets were originally expected last year, but the Air Force insisted that HAL supply them in a fully operational configuration. HAL achieved a milestone when the first prototype of the TEJAS MK-1A conducted its maiden flight from Nashik on 17 October 2025.





In an interview, Kumar acknowledged that the fighter is about 90 per cent complete, with the remaining 10 per cent involving integration of certain weapons systems.





He noted that this final stage is almost finished but not yet fully validated. He attributed the delays largely to supply chain disruptions, particularly in receiving engines from GE Aerospace in the United States.





Kumar explained that the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of orders from other customers had disrupted the supply chain for the GE F404 engines, creating bottlenecks. He added that civil aviation’s growing demand for jet engines has further strained production capacity, slowing deliveries to HAL.





He stressed that while HAL should have exercised greater due diligence and created more alternatives, the delays are partly due to the fact that the TEJAS MK-1A remains a developmental project where delivery and development run in parallel.





He underlined the importance of “hand-holding” defence manufacturers to support them, but cautioned that no company should be given excessive leeway. Every participant, he said, must take responsibility and strive to meet commitments.





He emphasised that HAL, DRDO, and the Air Force are engaged in active discussions to accelerate supply and prevent similar bottlenecks in future projects.





Kumar elaborated that the TEJAS MK-1A program involves integrating advanced radar and weapon systems to the satisfaction of the Air Force.





He pointed out that many components, including the GE F404 engine and radar, are sourced externally, which adds complexity. He reiterated that while 90 per cent of the aircraft is complete, the remaining critical integration tasks must be finished before deliveries can begin.





He also revealed that India has received credible inquiries from foreign nations interested in purchasing the TEJAS fighter.





However, he stressed that India’s strategic priority is to meet the Air Force’s requirements first before considering exports. He mentioned that other indigenous systems such as BrahMos and Pinaka are also attracting international interest, reflecting growing confidence in India’s defence manufacturing capabilities.





Earlier in April, HAL’s Chief Managing Director, DK Sunil, had admitted that delays were compounded by issues in receiving software for the TEJAS program, particularly amid disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia. This added another layer of complexity to the already strained timelines.





Despite these challenges, Kumar maintained his optimism, stating that HAL, DRDO, and the Air Force are working closely to resolve outstanding issues.





He concluded by reaffirming his “100 per cent confidence” that the TEJAS MK-1A will be delivered to the Indian Air Force this year, marking a crucial step in strengthening India’s indigenous fighter fleet.





ANI







