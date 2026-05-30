



BlueWay Horizon, incubated at IIT-Roorkee, has successfully hot-fired its ALPHA 120N green propulsion thruster, marking a major step toward developing Horizon-I, India’s first private reusable orbital return platform for microgravity research and payload recovery.





This achievement strengthens India’s private space ecosystem by enabling affordable access to orbital experimentation and safe return capabilities.





BlueWay Horizon, founded by aerospace engineers and former ISRO interns Nandan Kumar Jha and Pranjit Sharma, has positioned itself as a pioneer in reusable spacecraft technologies. The hot-fire test of the ALPHA 120N thruster was conducted at the company’s IMPULSE ONE propulsion test facility at TIDES, IIT Roorkee. This milestone validates a critical subsystem for Horizon-I, which is designed to carry research payloads into orbit and return them safely to Earth for analysis and commercialisation.





The Horizon-I platform is being developed to serve pharmaceutical, biotechnology, semiconductor, advanced materials, and deep-tech industries. Microgravity environments are known to accelerate breakthroughs in drug crystallisation, protein structures, advanced materials, and semiconductor development.





However, access to orbital research platforms and reliable payload return systems remains limited and costly worldwide. Horizon-I aims to bridge this gap by offering an autonomous, cost-effective, and reusable solution.





The ALPHA 120N thruster plays a vital role in orbital manoeuvring, mission operations, controlled deorbit, and re-entry support. Its design emphasises operational simplicity, reliability, and scalability, reducing ground handling complexity while supporting future reusable spacecraft missions.





The adoption of green propulsion technology reflects a global trend, particularly in Europe, where alternatives to hydrazine-based systems are being actively pursued for safety, sustainability, and efficiency.





BlueWay Horizon views the ALPHA thruster as the first step in a broader propulsion roadmap. The company is already advancing the development of BETA and GAMMA thrusters at varying thrust levels to support different mission phases of Horizon-I. This layered propulsion strategy ensures flexibility and robustness in orbital operations.





The company’s vision is deeply rooted in the need for reliable orbital return capabilities. Inspired by the lessons of past missions such as Columbia STS-107, which highlighted the risks of losing valuable scientific data during re-entry, BlueWay Horizon is determined to make the return leg of space missions as robust as the launch.





Horizon-I is designed for 3–7 day missions, integrating green propulsion, hybrid descent systems, and advanced thermal protection to ensure safe re-entry. It is compatible with existing launch vehicles like PSLV and SSLV, reducing costs and enhancing accessibility.





BlueWay Horizon’s leadership is strengthened by guidance from former ISRO scientists such as Dr Bhanu Pant and Dr Sharad Chandra Sharma, who bring decades of expertise in re-entry technologies and microgravity payloads. Their mentorship ensures that the company’s innovations are aligned with India’s broader aerospace ambitions.





The global microgravity market is projected to reach $10 billion by 2033, with increasing demand for space-enabled manufacturing and research. With the International Space Station set to retire by 2030, there is a pressing need for indigenous, cost-effective platforms.





BlueWay Horizon plans to launch its first minimum viable product capsule by Q4 2027, positioning India at the forefront of commercial space-based research and manufacturing.





By focusing on reusable re-entry systems, advanced propulsion technologies, and enabling space-based manufacturing, BlueWay Horizon is contributing to the development of a robust microgravity economy. Its efforts will make orbital research more accessible and affordable, empowering scientific institutions, start-ups, and industrial partners to recover high-value payloads efficiently.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











