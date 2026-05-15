



External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday underlined that the BRICS grouping is expected to play a constructive and stabilising role in a world marked by considerable flux in international relations.





Speaking at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, he emphasised that multiple overlapping challenges, including economic uncertainties, disruptions in trade, technology, and climate governance, are reshaping global developments and creating both challenges and expectations for emerging economies.





Jaishankar highlighted that peace and security issues remain central to the global order. He noted that ongoing conflicts underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, while also stressing the deeply shared interest among BRICS members in strengthening cooperation against terrorism.





He remarked that recent conflicts only reinforce the need for diplomacy and dialogue as essential tools for stability.





He observed that the meeting was taking place at a time of considerable flux in international relations, with ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology, and climate shaping the global landscape.





According to him, there is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role in this environment. He described the discussions as an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments and to consider practical ways to strengthen cooperation.





Jaishankar further emphasised that development challenges continue to remain central to the concerns of many countries. He pointed to pressing issues such as energy security, food security, fertiliser availability, health systems, and access to finance.





He stressed that BRICS can help countries respond more effectively to these challenges. He also underlined the importance of economic resilience, noting that reliable supply chains and diversified markets are essential components for sustaining global growth.





On climate change, Jaishankar stated that it remains a pressing global concern. He stressed that discussions must advance sustainable development while upholding the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities. He added that rapid technological changes are reshaping global governance and economic structures, and highlighted the need to harness such advancements for inclusive growth and effective governance.





The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is part of broader consultations aimed at enhancing coordination among member states on global economic governance, development priorities, and geopolitical challenges.





The meeting is scheduled to take place from 14 to 15 May in New Delhi. India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on 1 January this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.





The meeting comes against the backdrop of heightened global uncertainty, with conflicts in various regions, economic fragmentation, and climate challenges demanding greater coordination among emerging economies.





India’s leadership of BRICS at this juncture is being seen as an opportunity to reinforce multilateralism and strengthen the bloc’s role in shaping global governance.





The emphasis on peace, security, development, resilience, and sustainability reflects the priorities of the grouping as it seeks to respond to the expectations of the Global South and the wider international community.





ANI







