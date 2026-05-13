



China has drawn four firm red lines in its relationship with the United States ahead of the summit between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in Beijing.





The Chinese Embassy in Washington reiterated that these red lines must not be challenged, identifying them as the Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, paths and political systems, and China’s development right.





These issues were first articulated by Xi Jinping in November 2024 after his meeting with then‑President Joe Biden, and they remain central to Beijing’s diplomatic posture. The embassy stressed that China and the US should work towards a strategic, constructive, and stable relationship, underpinned by mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win‑win cooperation.





Taiwan remains the most sensitive of these issues. China views the democratically governed island as part of its territory and has consistently opposed US arms sales to Taipei. On Wednesday, Zhang Han, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, reiterated Beijing’s opposition to any form of military ties between Washington and Taiwan, calling such actions a violation of commitments made by successive US administrations.





She emphasised that Taiwan is the “core of China’s core interests” and that honouring these commitments is an international obligation for the United States. Despite this, Washington maintains its “One China” policy, acknowledging but not accepting Beijing’s claim over Taiwan, while being legally bound to provide Taipei with defensive capabilities.





In December, the Trump administration announced an $11 billion weapons package for Taiwan, the largest in history, which has further heightened tensions.





Beyond Taiwan, China has also expressed opposition to US intervention in its internal affairs under the guise of democracy and human rights. Beijing defends its socialist system under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, rejecting external criticism of its political model.





The red lines also encompass China’s right to pursue its own development path, which it sees as non‑negotiable. This stance is reinforced by China’s broader economic and strategic manoeuvres, including controls on rare‑earth exports, its rivalry with the US in artificial intelligence, and its efforts to counter Western sanctions.





Beijing has activated its 2021 blocking rules to compel domestic firms to ignore US penalties, particularly those targeting Iranian crude imports, signalling its determination to resist external pressure.





The summit itself carries high stakes. President Trump is travelling to Beijing for a two‑day visit, his first since 2017, with a packed itinerary that includes a state banquet and a tea reception.





While the visit is framed as an opportunity to strengthen ties, Trump’s ambitions have been tempered by recent court rulings on tariffs, narrowing his goals to securing deals in specific sectors such as agriculture and aerospace, including beans, beef, and Boeing jets.





The talks are expected to cover a wide range of contentious issues, from trade and technology to strategic security, with Taiwan certain to dominate discussions. The outcome of these meetings will be closely watched, as they will shape the trajectory of relations between the world’s two largest economies at a time of heightened geopolitical competition.





ANI







