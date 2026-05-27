



China has openly backed Pakistan’s mediation role between the United States and Iran, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasising that negotiations between Washington and Tehran are central to resolving the ongoing West Asia conflict. His remarks came during China’s presidency of the UN Security Council in May, underscoring Beijing’s intent to position itself as a stabilising force in the region.





China has declared its support for “active mediation” by Pakistan and other countries in the US-Iran conflict. Wang Yi stated that the key lies in direct negotiation between the two major parties, while external mediators such as Pakistan can play a constructive role.





He revealed that he had met Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, who briefed him on his recent visit to Iran, and confirmed that China also supports efforts made by both Washington and Tehran.





As president of the UN Security Council for May, China hosted a debate on upholding the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centred international system. Wang presided over the opening session and met UN Secretary-General António Guterres at UN headquarters.





He remarked that long-standing disputes cannot be resolved overnight, but each step forward in negotiations brings hope for peace. He stressed that any eventual agreement should be submitted to the Security Council for endorsement to ensure legitimacy and authority.





Wang Yi reiterated China’s metaphor that “it takes more than one cold day to freeze three feet of ice,” highlighting the depth of mistrust between Washington and Tehran. He urged all parties to remain committed to pursuing a ceasefire and to meet halfway, so that peace can return to the Middle East at the earliest opportunity.





Munir’s diplomatic shuttle diplomacy has been notable. After concluding high-level meetings in Tehran, he travelled to Beijing to join Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for talks with President Xi Jinping. Sharif’s four-day visit to China reflects the strengthening of Sino-Pakistani ties, with both sides pledging to “unswervingly safeguard” their bilateral relationship.





China has consistently praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue, particularly in the context of regional stability and the Belt and Road Initiative’s strategic projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.





However, Wang’s remarks coincided with sharp criticism from US Senator Lindsey Graham, who described Pakistan’s role as “more than problematic.” Graham cited Pakistan’s long-standing hostility towards Israel and alleged reports that Iranian military aircraft were being housed at Pakistani air bases to shield them from American strikes.





He argued that such actions undermine Islamabad’s credibility as a mediator. His comments followed Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif’s rejection of joining the Abraham Accords, citing distrust of Israel, which Graham said reinforced concerns about Pakistan’s stance.





China’s support for Pakistan’s mediation comes at a time when the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran has been repeatedly tested. Reports indicate that US forces recently struck Iranian missile sites and naval assets, raising fears of renewed escalation. Beijing has urged restraint and compromise, warning against exclusive blocs that could deepen divisions in West Asia.





China’s diplomatic engagement reflects its broader ambition to act as a counterweight to US influence in the region. By backing Pakistan’s mediation, Beijing is signalling its intent to shape outcomes in West Asia while reinforcing its strategic partnership with Islamabad. The emphasis on UN endorsement also highlights China’s preference for multilateral legitimacy in conflict resolution.





PTI







