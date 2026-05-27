



The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday firmly dismissed speculation about any weakening of the United States’ position within the Quad, underscoring that Washington remains deeply engaged in the grouping.





MEA Additional Secretary Nagaraj Naidu, speaking at a special briefing following the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, emphasised that the Quad continues to expand its engagement and is stronger than ever.





Naidu highlighted that the United States’ focus on the Indo-Pacific is clearly reflected in its strategic policy documents, including the National Security Strategy and the National Defence Strategy. He encouraged observers to examine these documents, which explicitly underline Washington’s commitment to the region and to the Quad framework.





The National Security Strategy, released in November, specifically backed stronger Indo-Pacific alliances and emphasised the importance of deepening commercial and strategic ties with India, particularly in the context of regional security. It noted the need to improve relations with India to encourage New Delhi’s contribution to Indo-Pacific security through continued quadrilateral cooperation with Australia, Japan, and the United States.





The MEA official also drew attention to the frequency of engagements among Quad members, noting that the foreign ministers have met three times within the past 18 months, alongside several interactions on the sidelines of multilateral forums.





He recalled that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had hosted the Quad foreign ministers in Washington DC less than 24 hours after being confirmed in office on 21 January 2025. That meeting was quickly followed by another in July, and the current gathering marks the third such occasion, demonstrating the grouping’s active momentum.





Naidu stressed that cooperation within the Quad has only expanded over time, with new initiatives being added across multiple domains. He asserted that the Quad is here to stay and will continue to grow stronger, with partners satisfied by the progress and delivery of joint initiatives. He explained that the grouping has been adding layers of cooperation, reflecting the dynamism and adaptability of the partnership.





On the question of future summits, Naidu clarified that decisions on timing and location are left to senior diplomats and leaders, given the complexity of their schedules. He recalled that the 2024 summit had been hosted in Delaware as a gesture to then-President Joe Biden, who was leaving office, even though India had originally been slated to host. Such flexibility, he noted, reflects the collegiality and mutual respect among Quad partners.





The latest Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. It was attended by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.





The gathering reaffirmed the grouping’s commitment to a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific, while also showcasing the strength of its institutional cooperation and the determination of its members to expand engagement across strategic, economic, and security domains.





ANI







