



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, underscored the growing dual-use dilemma of Artificial Intelligence in the defence sector.





He warned that deep fakes, cyber warfare, and autonomous weapon systems are emerging as challenges that will intensify rather than diminish in the future.





To illustrate the risks, he drew a parallel with the mythological figure Bhasmasur, noting that a powerful general-purpose AI model capable of strengthening banking systems, hospitals, and power grids could equally be used to destroy them if misused. He likened this to Lord Shiva’s boon to Bhasmasur, which ultimately became a threat.





Singh stressed that deterrence cannot be viewed through a purely optimistic lens when it comes to AI. He explained that his role as Defence Minister has given him deep insight into the country’s security system, and he sees significant concerns in the rise of AI-driven threats.





He emphasised that every technology has two aspects, and in the case of AI, this dual-use dilemma is particularly acute. He highlighted that deep fakes, cyber warfare, and autonomous weapon systems are already posing serious challenges, which will only grow in scale and complexity.





On the integration of AI with the Indian armed forces, Singh pointed to its application during Operation Sindoor and in enhancing the precision of BrahMos missile systems. He cited the Sudarshan Air Defence missile system as a major example of AI use in defence, describing it as a huge and ambitious project that demonstrates the best application of Artificial Intelligence.





He added that the armed forces have developed a roadmap to strengthen their capabilities against emerging AI-based challenges by leveraging AI, machine learning, and big data science, which will make them more competitive in the future.





Singh further remarked that emerging technologies such as AI will not only make India more secure but also more empowered and prosperous. He explained that during Operation Sindoor, AI was effectively utilised across multiple platforms, from BrahMos missile systems to surveillance assets, enhancing precision and elevating strike capabilities.





He also highlighted the development of an AI-enabled check board to simplify pension procedures for retired officers, noting that AI is not limited to warfare but is also improving working culture, soldier welfare, and standards of living.





He expressed satisfaction that pension-related processes have been made easier through this initiative, alongside the creation of a dedicated portal for pensioners and veterans.





ANI







