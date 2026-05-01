



The United States Embassy in India has highlighted remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscoring the depth and breadth of the India-US partnership.





Sharing a picture of Rubio with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Embassy recalled his statement from India’s Republic Day on 26 January 2026.





Rubio had emphasised that cooperation between the two nations spans defence, energy, critical minerals and emerging technologies, while their multi-layered engagement through the Quad delivers tangible results for both countries and the wider Indo-Pacific region. The Embassy described this as a powerful moment of shared vision and collaboration.





Earlier in April, India and the United States held constructive discussions on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement. An Indian trade delegation visited Washington DC from 20 to 23 April, engaging in forward-looking talks across a wide range of areas.





These included market access, non-tariff measures, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment, and digital trade





The Commerce and Industry Ministry noted that the meetings were conducted in a positive spirit, enabling progress on several key matters. Both sides agreed to remain engaged to sustain momentum as negotiations advance.





This round of talks followed the Joint Statement issued on 7 February 2026, in which India and the United States agreed on a framework for an Interim Agreement.





That framework was designed to be reciprocal and mutually beneficial, laying the groundwork for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement. The Embassy’s post and the recent trade discussions together reflect the strengthening of ties across strategic, economic and technological domains, reinforcing the trajectory of the partnership.





ANI







