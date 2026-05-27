



India has once again renewed its call for reforms at the United Nations, emphasising the urgent need to modernise the organisation’s structures and processes to meet the demands of today’s world.





Speaking at the UN Security Council Open Debate on ‘Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centred International System’, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni underscored that the UN cannot effectively address contemporary challenges while remaining locked in an architecture designed in the 1940s.





He outlined India’s proposals to reinforce a UN-centred international system, which included strengthening the General Assembly, undertaking meaningful reforms, expanding the Security Council to reflect current geopolitical realities, and ensuring its functioning becomes more transparent and accountable.





He stressed that the wider UN membership must be recognised as a key stakeholder in all Security Council matters, and criticised the denial of access to historical and contemporary documents as well as the continued reliance on provisional rules of procedure.





Ambassador Parvathaneni declared that the Security Council must be “a living instrument, not a fossil,” urging permanent members in particular to deliberate seriously on the matter. He highlighted how present-day geopolitical developments have strained multilateralism, raising concerns about the legitimacy, efficacy and relevance of the United Nations.





He reminded the gathering that although the UN Charter mandated a review conference in 1955, no such review was ever undertaken. Apart from limited institutional changes in the 1960s and 1970s, the Council’s core power structure has remained virtually untouched for eight decades.





He compared the outdated arrangement to “running advanced AI technologies on a 1945 computer,” arguing that an institution designed for mid-20th century realities cannot respond effectively to the complexities of the 21st century.





The Ambassador warned that the lack of progress in intergovernmental negotiations on Security Council reform reflected entrenched resistance to change.





He cautioned that refusing to adapt would only weaken the UN’s authority, credibility and effectiveness. India also flagged the persistent problem of double standards within the international system, noting that global institutions suffer from inconsistent application of principles and a widening gap between rhetoric and action.





Parvathaneni stressed that stronger multilateralism cannot be built through brute force or power politics alone. Instead, it requires cooperation, compromise and a genuine commitment to the collective global good. He concluded by stating that the spirit of cooperation and the ability to make compromises for greater global good must be demonstrated and acted upon if the UN is to remain relevant in the modern era.





India’s intervention reflects its long-standing position that the Security Council must expand to include emerging powers and better represent the Global South.





The call aligns with broader international debates on reforming multilateral institutions to ensure they remain effective, legitimate and responsive to the challenges of today’s interconnected world.





ANI







