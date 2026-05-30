



The Defence Research and Development Organisation is preparing to conduct a high‑power bomb test at the Ramgarh range in Haryana’s Panchkula district on 31 May 2026. The trial will be undertaken by the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, a premier DRDO facility specialising in the testing and evaluation of ammunition, explosives and weapon systems.





In anticipation of the test, residents living in nearby villages have been advised to remain indoors during the scheduled window to ensure their safety.





Local authorities have been instructed to alert communities in the vicinity of the range. Officials have urged people to stay inside their homes and avoid open areas while the test is underway.





The administration has emphasised that this is a routine defence‑related exercise and there is no cause for alarm. Residents have been requested not to pay attention to rumours and instead follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities.





According to DRDO scientists, the explosion could be powerful enough to propel bomb fragments up to 1.5 kilometres into the air. To mitigate risks, officials have declared an approximately two‑kilometre radius around the impact area as a splinter danger zone.





Entry into restricted areas during the testing period will be closely monitored to ensure public safety. The advisory underscores the seriousness of the precautions being taken to protect nearby communities.





The entire testing process will be conducted under strict safety protocols and monitored by senior officials of the Indian Air Force. Authorities have stated that extensive measures are being implemented to ensure the trial is carried out safely without affecting residents in surrounding areas.





In a communication to the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner, TBRL Technology Director C. Sarkar specifically requested that residents of Bhanu and Billa villages be instructed to remain indoors during the test.





People living in Asrewali, Naggal, Moginand, Kishangarh, TMV Colony and areas under the Ramgarh Municipal Council have also been advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement during the scheduled testing period. The advisory reflects the scale of the exercise and the importance of ensuring that all communities in proximity to the range are adequately protected.





Beyond the immediate safety measures, the test highlights the role of DRDO’s Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in advancing India’s defence capabilities.





TBRL has long been engaged in evaluating the performance of high‑powered explosives and weapon systems, contributing to the development of technologies that enhance the country’s strategic preparedness.





The upcoming trial is part of this continuum of research and testing, reinforcing India’s commitment to maintaining robust defence infrastructure while prioritising public safety.





Agencies







