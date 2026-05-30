



U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has strongly praised India’s growing military power at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, calling it a “powerful” and rapidly modernising force, while issuing a sharp warning to China against seeking dominance in the Indo-Pacific.





His remarks underscore India’s central role in maintaining balance of power in the Indian Ocean and highlight Washington’s push for stronger, self-reliant allies.





Pete Hegseth, speaking at Asia’s premier defence summit, emphasised that India is building heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations, which makes it a critical partner in the Indo-Pacific security architecture.





He noted that the Indo-Pacific is the most consequential global security region, urging nations to invest more seriously in defence and reduce reliance on the United States. He stressed that the era of America subsidising the defence of wealthy nations is over, and partnerships must now be built on shared responsibility rather than dependency.





Hegseth’s remarks came against the backdrop of China’s historic military build-up, which he described as a source of “rightful alarm.” He warned that a Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power and undermine stability.





He reiterated that no state, including China, should impose hegemony or hold the security of allies in question, positioning the U.S. as a stabilising force committed to equilibrium rather than confrontation.





India’s role was singled out as vital in this equation. Hegseth highlighted that India is not only modernising its armed forces but also expanding its defence industrial base, making it capable of sustaining prolonged and complex operations.





He confirmed that the U.S. is pursuing co-production initiatives with India to advance capabilities, reflecting a deepening defence partnership. This aligns with India’s own ambitions under its Atmanirbhar Bharat program to become a global defence manufacturing hub.





The Shangri-La Dialogue this year brought together officials from 44 nations, with discussions dominated by tensions in West Asia, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific. Hegseth noted that while U.S.–China relations have improved under President Donald Trump, with increased military-to-military contacts, Washington remains firm in its stance that China must not dominate the region.





He stressed that allies want stability, not escalation, and the U.S. intends to deliver disciplined strength and steady resolve.





Hegseth also linked his remarks to broader U.S. strategy, stating that America is investing US$1.5 trillion in its military while expecting Asian allies to raise defence spending to around 3.5% of GDP.





He underscored that alliances must mature into sustainable partnerships fit for future challenges, moving away from dependency models of the past.





For India, the recognition at Shangri-La is significant. It positions New Delhi as a linchpin in Indo-Pacific security, balancing China’s assertiveness while strengthening its own industrial and military capabilities.





The remarks also reinforce India’s growing stature as a defence partner of choice for Washington, with implications for regional stability and global power dynamics.





ANI







