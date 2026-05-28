



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas in Cyprus on Wednesday, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia. Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the Gymnich informal gathering of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers.





The EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, highlighted the significance of the exchange, noting that it reflected the close ties between New Delhi and Brussels. He emphasised that India-EU cooperation on global issues and the Middle East situation were central to the agenda, underlining the strength of the partnership.





EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during his visit. The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Ukraine conflict and explored avenues for bilateral cooperation.





Jaishankar described the meeting as useful, signalling India’s continued engagement with Ukraine amid the crisis. This interaction builds on India’s consistent diplomatic outreach to Kyiv, reinforcing its position of dialogue and peaceful resolution.





In addition, Jaishankar met Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Their talks focused on the West Asia conflict, with Jaishankar appreciating the Saudi minister’s insights and assessments on the evolving situation in the Middle East.





This engagement reflects India’s broader diplomatic balancing act, maintaining dialogue with key regional stakeholders while advocating for stability in a volatile region.





Jaishankar’s presence in Cyprus was at the invitation of EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. The Gymnich meeting, co-chaired by Kallas and Kombos under the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, was convened in Limassol on 27–28 May 2026.





This informal Foreign Affairs Council provides a platform for ministers to discuss current and regional issues in a candid format, away from the rigid structures of formal negotiations. The discussions are expected to cover pressing global challenges, including conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, as well as broader cooperation between the EU and its partners.





India’s active participation in these engagements underscores its growing role in global diplomacy, particularly in bridging dialogue between Europe, Ukraine, and West Asia.





By engaging with Kallas, Sybiha, and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to constructive diplomacy and its pursuit of balanced partnerships across regions.





ANI







