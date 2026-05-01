



Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim that he resolved the India-Pakistan conflict of 2025 through the threat of tariffs. Speaking at an executive order signing event in Washington DC, he asserted that he had settled eight wars during his presidency, including the confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





He stated that he threatened to impose tariffs of up to 200 per cent to deter further fighting, claiming this action saved millions of lives.





According to Trump, Pakistan’s Prime Minister had told him that between 30 and 50 million lives were spared, and he emphasised that 11 aeroplanes were shot down before his intervention.





Trump recounted that his warning of tariffs forced both sides to reconsider, saying they pleaded with him not to impose such measures. He has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire, noting that since 10 May last year, when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan had reached a “full and immediate” ceasefire, he has mentioned his role in ending hostilities more than 80 times.





He has also consistently described himself as a “peacemaker” who prevented catastrophic wars, including at events such as Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona, and the “Board of Peace” gathering in February.





At these events, Trump highlighted his role in mediating during Operation Sindoor, insisting that his tariff threat was the decisive factor in halting the conflict.





He portrayed economic deterrence as his tool of choice, claiming it was more effective than military action. He has repeatedly stressed that his approach prevented a war that could have killed tens of millions.





India, however, has presented a different account of the ceasefire. Officials have stated that the cessation of hostilities occurred during Operation Sindoor after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart. India emphasised that the ceasefire was the result of direct military communication rather than external mediation.





Operation Sindoor itself was a major offensive targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.





This divergence in narratives underscores the contrasting perspectives between Trump’s claims of economic coercion and India’s assertion of military-led resolution.





While Trump continues to frame himself as the architect of peace through tariffs, India maintains that its armed forces and direct negotiations were the decisive factors in ending the conflict.





ANI







