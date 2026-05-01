



Mizoram has formally been declared insurgency-free following the laying down of arms by the last remaining faction of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), led by Lalhmingthanga Sanate.





Forty-three cadres returned to the mainstream during a Home Coming and Arms Laying Ceremony held in Sesawng, attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. This event followed the peace pact signed on 14 April 2026 at Sakawrdaia, marking the culmination of four rounds of talks that began in 2024.





The chief minister described the moment as historic, noting that peace efforts in Mizoram had long been tied to the HPC(D) issue. He commended the home minister and his team for their role in achieving the breakthrough and declared that the state could now be confidently described as truly peaceful.





He emphasised unity within the Mizo community, warning that attempts to create divisions would not succeed. He also reflected on the sacrifices required to achieve peace, praising the courage of those who laid down arms and urging citizens to reject ideologies that could spark unrest.





Home Minister K Sapdanga hailed the day as historic, welcoming the cadres into the mainstream and crediting the success of the agreement to the chief minister’s unwavering commitment to peace and personal sacrifices.





Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, representing the Hmar Demand Area, expressed satisfaction at the conclusion of the pact, reiterating that peace had always been his priority.





Faction leader Lalhmingthanga Sanate acknowledged the positive changes under the current government and appreciated the chief minister’s understanding of their concerns.





He cited initiatives such as the Unity Bridge and improvements to the Mauchar road as examples of progress. While admitting that the agreement did not meet all expectations, he said it was acceptable and had led to their decision to embrace the peace process.





The roots of the insurgency trace back to the aftermath of the 1986 Peace Accord, when sections of the Hmar community felt their aspirations were unmet. This led to the formation of the HPC, followed by the 1994 agreement that created the Sinlung Hills Development Council.





Later, the HPC(D) faction emerged under Lalhmingthanga Sanate. After years of tension, the latest agreement has finally brought closure, ensuring that Mizoram is free of active underground ethnic insurgent groups.





Agencies







