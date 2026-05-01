



The Indian Space Research Organisation has begun assembling the Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This marks a crucial step towards the first uncrewed Gaganyaan flight, scheduled as part of India’s ambitious human spaceflight program.





The assembly commenced on 18 December 2025, underscoring ISRO’s steady progress despite the absence of firm launch dates for missions originally planned for this year.





April witnessed another milestone with the successful execution of the second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02). Conducted at Sriharikota, the test involved lifting a simulated crew module weighing 5.7 tonnes—matching the mass of the actual module for the first uncrewed mission—by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter.





Released from an altitude of approximately 3 km over a designated sea drop zone near the coast, the module’s descent validated critical systems. This achievement represents a significant stride towards readiness for the G1 mission.





Parallel to these technical preparations, astronaut training continues in demanding environments. At an altitude of around 3,500 metres above sea level, the four astronauts selected for the mission, accompanied by scientists, engineers, and medical teams, underwent a week-long behavioural study.





These exercises are designed to test psychological resilience and adaptability under extreme conditions, ensuring that the crew is prepared for the challenges of spaceflight.





Together, these developments highlight the multi-pronged approach ISRO is taking—combining hardware validation with human endurance studies—to ensure the success of Gaganyaan. The mission is not only a technological endeavour but also a human one, requiring precision engineering and rigorous preparation.





Agencies







