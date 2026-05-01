



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has announced that Dr D K Sunil has stepped down as Chairman and Managing Director upon his superannuation on 30 April 2026. He had assumed these leadership roles in September 2024, and the company confirmed his departure through a regulatory filing on Friday.





Shares of HAL closed at ₹4,336.70 per scrip on Thursday, reflecting a decline of ₹15.40 or 0.35 per cent.





Dr Sunil’s association with HAL began in 1987 when he joined as a Management Trainee. Over the course of 37 years, he contributed extensively to design, production, quality enhancement, and customer support before rising to the top leadership position.





Prior to becoming Chairman and Managing Director, he served as Director (Engineering and R&D) from September 2022.





During his tenure, HAL advanced several new technologies, including the High Power Radar Power Supply, Voice Activated Control System, and Combined Interrogator Transponder, which have emerged as growth areas.





He also spearheaded collaborations with institutions such as IIT-Kanpur for datalinks and IIIT-Hyderabad for voice recognition technologies. His leadership extended to critical projects like the Active ESA Radar, Automatic Flight Control System for the Light Combat Helicopter, and Mission Computers for helicopter and fighter platforms.





His period in office was also marked by challenges, notably the crash of a TEJAS aircraft during a low-level aerobatic display at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, which tragically claimed the life of the pilot. Another TEJAS crash occurred earlier in Jaisalmer, where the pilot ejected safely.





Dr Sunil’s academic journey began with a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad. He went on to pursue an M.Tech in Aircraft Production Engineering from IIT-Madras and later completed his Ph.D in Electronics Science from the University of Hyderabad in 2019.





Agencies







