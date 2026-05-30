



General Anil Chauhan concluded his tenure as India’s Chief of Defence Staff on Saturday, describing his three-year-and-eight-month stint as “very satisfying.”





His departure was marked by a ceremonial tri-services guard of honour, symbolising the culmination of his efforts to bring synergy among the Army, Navy and Air Force. Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani (Retd) will assume charge as the new CDS on Sunday, continuing the momentum of reforms initiated under Chauhan’s leadership.





Chauhan, who had earlier retired in May 2021 as a lieutenant general, returned to service in September 2022 as India’s second CDS, following the tragic death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.





Elevated to the rank of four-star General, he became the country’s senior-most military commander and played a pivotal role in shaping India’s defence preparedness in an evolving regional security environment.





During his tenure, he was instrumental in planning and implementing Operation Sindoor alongside the three service chiefs, an operation that underscored the importance of jointness and tri-service synergy.





He also spearheaded measures to advance India’s Theaterisation model, aimed at restructuring the armed forces into integrated military commands for greater combat effectiveness. His emphasis on synergy was consistent with his belief that India’s military preparedness must remain of the highest order.





In his farewell remarks, Chauhan expressed gratitude to the three services and the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff for the honour of the guard of ceremony. He laid a wreath at the War Memorial for the last time in uniform, paying tribute to fallen soldiers, before being welcomed by friends, relatives and well-wishers. He described this moment as symbolic of his transition from uniformed service to civilian life.





Chauhan’s tenure was originally set to conclude on 30 September last year, but he was granted an extension. His career has been marked by significant operational and strategic contributions.





As Director General of Military Operations in February 2019, he provided key inputs during the Balakot air strikes, when Indian fighter jets targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan. His operational acumen was widely acknowledged during this critical period.





Born on 18 May 1961, Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, he went on to hold several command and staff appointments.





His career included extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. As a Major General, he commanded an Infantry Division in the sensitive Baramulla sector under Northern Command. Later, he led a corps in the Northeast before becoming General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command.





His distinguished service earned him numerous awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. These honours reflect his exemplary contributions to India’s defence forces and his enduring legacy as a leader who strengthened tri-service integration and operational synergy.





General Chauhan’s exit marks the end of a significant chapter in India’s defence leadership, but his reforms and vision for Theaterisation will continue to shape the armed forces under his successor. His farewell was not only a ceremonial closure but also a testament to his lasting imprint on India’s military modernisation.





PTI







