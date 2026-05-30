

Ajit Doval’s meeting with Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow marked a significant step in advancing India–Russia strategic cooperation, particularly in the Arctic.

Building on proposals from Patrushev’s 2025 visit to New Delhi, the talks centred on maritime connectivity, shipbuilding collaboration, defence cooperation, and training for polar operations.





Russia’s promotion of the Arctic route as an alternative Asia–Europe corridor was highlighted as a means to reduce shipping times and provide India with greater access to Arctic resources and trade networks.





For New Delhi, this aligns with its broader aim of diversifying maritime links away from vulnerable chokepoints such as the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz.





The Arctic corridor holds considerable importance for India’s trade and security. By engaging early in Arctic infrastructure and shipping initiatives with Russia, India positions itself to strengthen its role in emerging Eurasian maritime routes.





This cooperation complements India’s strategy to secure diversified supply chains amid disruptions in traditional waterways. The corridor also offers a potential boost to energy transport security, ensuring more reliable access to oil and natural gas supplies.





Russia’s Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor project, unveiled in 2025, is expected to expand cargo flows along the Northern Sea Route to over 100 million tonnes by 2030, creating opportunities for India to integrate into these networks.





Defence, energy, and space cooperation broadened the agenda during Doval’s Moscow programme. His talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu covered defence co-development and ongoing projects such as BrahMos missiles, AK-203 rifles, and Talwar-class frigates.





Discussions also touched on hypersonic missile development, advanced air defence systems, and potential fighter aircraft collaboration.





The operationalisation of the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Support Agreement (RELOS) earlier this year has already granted India access to Russian Arctic ports such as Murmansk and Severomorsk, enhancing interoperability and strategic reach. This agreement allows reciprocal stationing of troops, warships, and aircraft, underscoring the depth of military cooperation.





Space collaboration was underscored through Doval’s visits to Roscosmos facilities, including the National Space Center and the Joint Industry Information Centre. A live interaction with cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station highlighted the growing partnership in space exploration and technology. These engagements reflect India’s intent to expand cooperation beyond defence into energy and space, reinforcing the multidimensional nature of the strategic partnership.





The broader geopolitical context adds weight to these developments. Amidst global flux and increasing multipolarity, India’s engagement with Russia through Arctic trade integration and defence technology collaboration positions both countries as key players in Eurasian connectivity.





However, global tensions and competing partnerships could slow project implementation, requiring India to balance Arctic ambitions with other strategic routes such as the Chennai–Vladivostok Maritime Corridor.





The underlying approach blends economic diversification with sustained military modernisation, guided by high-level political coordination.





Looking forward, India–Russia cooperation in the Arctic corridor and defence technology is expected to accelerate, offering both nations strategic leverage in global trade and security. For India, the Arctic route represents not only a commercial opportunity but also a strategic hedge against vulnerabilities in traditional maritime pathways, ensuring resilience in its trade and energy supply chains.





Curated By IDN







