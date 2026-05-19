Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Oslo on 18 May as part of the fourth leg of his five-nation tour and was received at the airport by Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, a gesture underscoring the diplomatic importance Norway attached to the visit.





This meeting marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Norway in more than four decades, signalling a renewed political and strategic emphasis in bilateral ties.





Before the delegation-level discussions, Prime Minister Modi held a one-on-one bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Støre, providing leaders an opportunity to set the tone for the wider talks and to map priorities for enhanced cooperation.





The agenda emphasised mutually beneficial areas including trade, green transition and shared global challenges, reflecting both leaders’ public statements about deepening ties between India, the Nordics and Norway in particular.





The Indian delegation accompanying the Prime Minister included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, ensuring that diplomacy, strategic and administrative portfolios were represented at the highest level.





The Norwegian delegation included Minister of Health and Care Services Jan Christian Vestre and Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide, indicating Norway’s intent to bring both domestic policy and foreign policy perspectives into the talks.





Modi’s presence in Oslo coincides with the third India-Nordic Summit, where he is scheduled to take part in multilateral engagements with Nordic countries that are focusing on shared priorities such as climate change, renewable energy, green technology, research collaboration and trade facilitation.





The summit provides a platform for India to deepen cooperation with not only Norway but also Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, leveraging complementary strengths in technology, sustainability and innovation.





As part of his programme in Norway, Prime Minister Modi is set to call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja, an engagement that carries ceremonial and symbolic weight and helps cement state-level ties. State calls such as this typically accompany substantive bilateral diplomacy and public outreach, signalling respect for Norway’s institutions and traditions.





The Oslo visit follows Modi’s earlier stops on the tour to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Sweden, showing a diplomatic sweep across regions with distinct strategic and economic linkages to India. He is scheduled to conclude the five-nation tour with a visit to Italy, completing the itinerary that runs from 15 to 20 May and aims to advance India’s global partnerships across Europe and beyond.





Norway’s Prime Minister Støre welcomed Modi on social media, describing the occasion as historic and expressing his expectation that Norway, the Nordic countries and India will intensify cooperation on trade, the green transition and common global challenges. The personal reception at the airport by the Norwegian Prime Minister amplified that message and highlighted Norway’s interest in a higher-profile, more substantive Indo-Norwegian relationship.





The delegation-level talks held after the bilateral meeting allowed senior officials from both sides to explore concrete areas for collaboration across multiple ministries and agencies. With senior security and foreign-policy officials present in the Indian delegation, discussions likely included strategic issues such as maritime cooperation, regional security, and technology partnerships alongside economic and environmental initiatives.





The inclusion of Norway’s Health and Care Services Minister signals that cooperation on health, research and social policy may feature on the agenda, opening possibilities for collaboration in public health, medical technology, and shared research initiatives that leverage Nordic strengths in healthcare systems and India’s scale and innovation capacity.





Trade and investment were central themes publicly flagged by both leaders, with scope to expand bilateral commerce and to integrate Norwegian expertise in renewable energy, decarbonisation technologies and sustainable finance with India’s ambition for clean energy transitions and industrial modernisation.





Norway’s advanced capabilities in offshore wind, carbon capture and storage, and sustainable maritime technologies present opportunities for synergistic projects and private-sector partnerships.





The visit also carries implications for broader geopolitical engagement, as India continues to strengthen relationships with European partners while balancing its global strategic priorities. High-level exchanges such as this serve to broaden diplomatic bandwidth, institutionalise dialogue mechanisms and create pathways for defence-industrial, high-technology and people-to-people ties.





Modi’s participation in the India-Nordic Summit while in Oslo underscores India’s interest in multilateral cooperation within the Nordic framework, seeking to collaborate on climate action, innovation ecosystems, green finance and research networks. The summit setting enables cross-border initiatives that can tie Norway’s capabilities with those of other Nordic nations and India’s market and technical expertise.





The timing and profile of the visit—part of a rapid five-country tour—demonstrate India’s energetic diplomacy in Europe and West Asia, pursuing a mix of bilateral and multilateral engagements designed to secure economic, technological and strategic partnerships.





By sequencing visits across the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, the tour maps a set of relationships that collectively advance India’s external objectives in trade, energy transition, technology and geopolitical outreach.





This historic Norwegian leg, with its combination of ceremonial honours, bilateral meetings, delegation-level talks and a regional Nordic summit, reinforces a mutual intention to elevate bilateral relations after a long interlude at the prime-ministerial level.





The visit sets the stage for follow-up agreements, joint working groups and potential memoranda of understanding across sectors that both countries prioritise.





Prime Minister Modi’s program in Norway and the Nordic engagements form part of India’s broader strategy to diversify partnerships, accelerate green and technological collaboration, and deepen ties with like-minded democracies.





As the five-nation tour concludes with the final leg in Italy, outcomes from Oslo will likely feed into subsequent dialogues and partnerships across Europe and internationally.