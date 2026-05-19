



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to Norway has been marked by historic symbolism, high-level diplomacy, and a major elevation of bilateral ties, including his conferment with Norway’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.





The visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years, has injected fresh momentum into India-Norway relations, with trade, technology, clean energy, and Arctic cooperation at the forefront.





Prime Minister Modi arrived in Oslo on 18 May 2026, continuing the fourth leg of his five-nation tour after engagements in Sweden. His arrival was distinguished by a rare diplomatic gesture, as Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre personally received him at the airport, accompanied by senior dignitaries including Norway’s Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener and India’s Ambassador to Norway Gloria Gangte.





The Norwegian leader described the occasion as a “historic moment,” emphasising the potential for deeper cooperation in trade, green transition, and tackling shared global challenges.





The visit carries immense symbolic weight, as it marks the first time since 1983 that an Indian Prime Minister has set foot in Norway. Ambassador Stener echoed this sentiment, calling it a “truly special occasion” and a reflection of strong ties and shared ambitions. Modi himself expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, noting that the visit would add vigour to the India-Norway friendship.





During his stay, Modi’s program has been packed with high-level engagements. He is scheduled to call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja, hold extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Støre, and jointly address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit.





The summit is expected to focus on trade, investment, clean and green technologies, and the blue economy, while also encouraging greater investments from Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, which has already invested close to USD 28 billion in Indian capital markets.





Bilateral trade between the two nations stood at USD 2.73 billion in 2024, and the visit aims to accelerate this trajectory under the framework of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement signed in March 2024.





The centrepiece of Modi’s Oslo engagements is the third India-Nordic Summit, bringing together leaders of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. Discussions are expected to cover renewable energy, digitalisation, defence cooperation, space collaboration, sustainability, and Arctic policy.





This summit builds on earlier editions in Stockholm (2018) and Copenhagen (2022), but acquires sharper strategic relevance amid global instability and energy market volatility.





A highlight of the visit has been Modi’s conferment with the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, Norway’s highest civilian honour, recognising his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.





This distinction marks his 32nd international honour, following closely on the heels of Sweden’s Royal Order of the Polar Star awarded a day earlier. The recognition underscores India’s rising global stature and Modi’s personal role in advancing strategic partnerships.





Beyond economics and diplomacy, Modi has used the platform to call for peaceful resolution of conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, stressing dialogue and diplomacy over military action. Both India and Norway reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based global order, democracy, societal diversity, gender empowerment, human rights, and the rule of law.





The visit also included cultural interactions, with Modi receiving a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora in Oslo, complete with musical performances and community engagements.





This historic visit not only revives a long-dormant bilateral channel but also positions India as a central partner in Nordic Europe’s strategic calculus.





By aligning with Norway’s strengths in renewable energy, maritime technologies, and Arctic expertise, India seeks to diversify its partnerships and reinforce its global standing amid shifting geopolitical currents.





ANI







