



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that India will introduce a new concept of "territorial security" to replace the traditional notion of border security. Speaking at Bhuj in Gujarat, he explained that the government will establish a quadrangular security grid in the coming days.





This grid will involve the public, civil administration, local police, and the military, working alongside the Border Security Force to create a comprehensive framework of protection. Shah emphasised that this initiative will be supported under the Smart Border Security Project, which is already underway to strengthen India’s frontiers.





He expressed confidence that the deployment of drones, radars, watchtowers, advanced surveillance systems, and thousands of crores of rupees in investment will result in a robust security grid.





Once fully operational, he said, no one will dare to breach India’s borders. Shah also indicated that the government is considering assigning additional responsibilities to the BSF, noting that the most significant gap in the current grid lies in the incomplete fencing along the West Bengal border.





He explained that while geographical conditions cannot be altered, difficulties in acquiring land had previously hindered fencing efforts even in areas where terrain permitted construction.





The minister paid tribute to the resilience of BSF personnel, who endure extreme climatic and geographical conditions while guarding the nation.





He highlighted that they face temperatures ranging from minus 45 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius, and are deployed across diverse terrains such as the rugged desert of Kutch, the marshlands of Sir Creek and Harami Nala, and the sand dunes of Rajasthan. Shah remarked that seeing BSF personnel standing guard with smiling faces makes one realise that civilian work is far simpler in comparison.





He further noted that a centre has been established in Banaskantha to allow the general public to understand the arduous duties performed by BSF personnel. Over the past month alone, more than 250,000 people visited the centre to learn about their work.





A survey conducted through feedback forms revealed that many women expressed pride in the idea of their children joining the BSF in the future. Shah said this reflected the respect and admiration the force commands among ordinary citizens.





The home minister also acknowledged that the Harami Nala and Sir Creek region had lagged in terms of security preparedness. He revealed that a comprehensive action plan has been formulated to establish a leak‑proof grid in every respect.





This includes the construction of watchtowers, connecting roads, provision of drinking water, medical facilities, accommodation arrangements, and new fencing. Shah assured that within the next two years, this vulnerable region will be permanently secured against hostile threats.





He concluded by reiterating the government’s determination to build a strong territorial security framework that integrates technology, personnel, and public participation to safeguard India’s sovereignty.





Agencies







