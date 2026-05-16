



Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has delivered a decisive message at the CAPSS‑IMR Joint Seminar, signalling a doctrinal shift in the Indian Air Force’s approach to technological development and future warfare.





He emphasised that waiting for a flawless 100% perfect system is a strategic misstep, arguing instead that fielding an indigenous system with 85–90% capability on time is far superior to delaying production in pursuit of perfection.





This pragmatic stance reflects the urgency of operational readiness in an era where delays can compromise national security and technological relevance.





The IAF Chief drew attention to the heavy global losses of drones in active combat, underscoring that unmanned systems face severe survivability challenges unless their design philosophy undergoes a complete overhaul.





He warned that current platforms are vulnerable to advanced air defence networks, electronic warfare, and directed‑energy weapons, making survivability a critical concern. His remarks highlight the need for India to rethink its unmanned aerial systems architecture, moving beyond incremental upgrades to radical redesigns that can withstand contested environments.





Singh pushed strongly for a transition toward multi‑domain robotic warfare, stressing that the safeguarding of human life must remain paramount. He argued that robotic systems, operating across land, air, sea, and space, will increasingly take on frontline roles, reducing risk to personnel while enhancing operational tempo.





This vision aligns with global trends in autonomous warfare, where robotics and artificial intelligence are reshaping doctrines and force structures.





A key demand from the IAF Chief was absolute component‑level indigenisation. He insisted that India must not remain dependent on foreign suppliers for critical subsystems, as such reliance creates vulnerabilities in times of crisis.





By ensuring complete domestic control over sensors, propulsion systems, guidance units, and communication modules, India can secure both resilience and strategic autonomy. His call reflects the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat framework, but with sharper urgency given the pace of technological competition.





Singh also highlighted the dangers of friendly fire in robotic warfare, calling for strict regulations and protocols to prevent fratricide. With autonomous systems operating in swarms and across multiple domains, the risk of misidentification or system malfunction is heightened.





He urged the immediate development of robust identification‑friend‑or‑foe (IFF) mechanisms, secure communication channels, and AI‑driven battle management systems to ensure seamless coordination and prevent catastrophic errors.





Perhaps most strikingly, the IAF Chief demanded the urgent development of next‑generation directed‑energy laser weapons. He argued that conventional kinetic interceptors alone will not suffice against massed drone swarms and hypersonic threats. Directed‑energy systems, with their speed‑of‑light engagement capability and deep magazines, represent the future of air defence.





Singh’s insistence on accelerating their development reflects India’s recognition that such technologies are no longer optional but essential for survival in high‑intensity conflicts.





His remarks also resonate with the broader global discourse on military innovation. Nations such as the United States, China, and Russia are investing heavily in robotic warfare, autonomous strike platforms, and directed‑energy systems.





Singh’s intervention signals India’s determination not to lag behind, but to carve out its own path by leveraging indigenous innovation and pragmatic deployment strategies. By prioritising timely fielding over perfection, India aims to ensure its forces remain combat‑ready in the face of rapidly evolving threats.





The seminar thus marked a turning point in India’s defence outlook. Singh’s doctrine challenges traditional procurement mindsets and sets a bold course for the future. It calls for urgency, indigenisation, and innovation, while recognising the harsh realities of modern combat.





His vision of multi‑domain robotic warfare, supported by directed‑energy weapons and strict safety protocols, outlines a roadmap for the Indian Air Force to remain relevant and resilient in the decades ahead.





BT







