



India has finally broken a two‑decade deadlock in aerial refuelling procurement by approving the conversion of six pre‑owned Boeing 767s into Multi‑Mission Tanker Transports (MMTTs, valued at $900m–$1.1bn), in partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





This pragmatic choice avoids the high costs of Airbus A330 MRTTs and Boeing KC‑46s, while embedding “Make in India” industrial participation.





For over twenty years, the Indian Air Force relied on ageing Russian Il‑78MKI tankers, which suffered from poor availability and rising maintenance costs. Multiple attempts to acquire Western replacements collapsed.





Airbus won two tenders with its A330 MRTT, first in 2009–2010 with a $1.6 billion offer, and again in 2013–2016 with a $2 billion proposal. Both were cancelled by the Ministry of Finance and Defence due to escalating life‑cycle costs and concerns over economic viability.





India’s interest in Boeing’s KC‑46 Pegasus also faltered, as the aircraft cost around $160 million each and faced technical issues such as Remote Vision System delays and boom malfunctions. Moreover, a direct U.S. purchase offered limited industrial offsets for Indian companies.





By January 2026, India’s Defence Acquisition Council approved a more pragmatic solution: converting six second‑hand Boeing 767 airliners into MMTTs. The deal, worth about $1 billion, will see HAL perform significant work domestically, aligning with self‑reliance goals.





Deliveries are expected from 2030 onwards, with phased induction to gradually replace the Il‑78s. The converted tankers will feature hose‑and‑drogue systems, modern avionics, and multi‑mission flexibility, allowing them to refuel diverse aircraft, transport cargo, and carry passengers. This dual‑system capability directly addresses compatibility gaps that plagued older tankers.





The Israeli angle adds irony. IAI’s Bedek Aviation Group pioneered 767 conversions, with Colombia inducting its “Jupiter” tanker in 2010. Brazil also considered the solution. When Israel sought to replace its Boeing 707s in 2018, IAI planned to bid its MMTT conversions.





Boeing, however, blocked approvals citing control over the 767 type certificate, protecting KC‑46 sales. Israel ultimately ordered KC‑46s, with its first aircraft “Gideon” undergoing flight tests in the U.S. and scheduled for delivery in May 2026. Now, the same conversion path side-lined in Israel has won a major export order in India, underscoring the complex interplay of corporate rivalry and geopolitics.





India’s dual‑track approach is also strategic. Defence sources indicate that alongside six converted 767s, six new tankers may be procured later, likely favouring the KC‑46 for fleet commonality.





This would streamline logistics, training, and maintenance, as both aircraft share the same airframe. Airbus, despite its technical merits, faces an uphill battle since introducing the A330 would complicate supply chains and raise costs.





The HAL‑IAI partnership establishes long‑term capabilities in tooling, engineering, and training, locking India into a Boeing‑centric tanker ecosystem.





Ultimately, both India and Israel are modernising their tanker fleets using the Boeing 767 platform—India through cost‑effective conversions, Israel through factory‑fresh KC‑46s. Boeing secures Israeli sales and indirect involvement in India, while IAI gains a significant export win.





The saga illustrates how defence procurement is rarely about the perfect aircraft, but about balancing cost, timing, politics, and industrial offsets. For India, the decision represents execution over perfection, finally addressing a critical capability gap that has constrained air operations for decades.





Agencies







