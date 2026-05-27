



The 17th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue between India and Australia was held in New Delhi on 26 May 2026, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.





Jaishankar described the meeting as a reflection of the “strength and expanse” of India-Australia relations, noting steady progress across economic, strategic, and multilateral cooperation.





He emphasised that the dialogue demonstrated the growing depth and breadth of ties across multiple domains, including economic cooperation, energy, defence, science and technology, cyber issues, critical minerals, space, and even sports.





In his remarks, Jaishankar highlighted that the talks reviewed the workings of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has become the cornerstone of bilateral relations. He pointed out that the ministerial architecture between the two countries was functioning effectively, with different ministers and ministries engaging regularly.





This institutionalised framework has allowed both sides to oversee developments and ensure continuity in cooperation. He noted that the past year had seen several positive developments, including high-level political engagements such as the meeting between the Prime Ministers in November and the visit of the Speaker of the Australian Parliament to India in January.





Economic and trade cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. Both sides are working to transition from the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) to a broader Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).





The ECTA, signed in April 2022 and implemented in December 2022, was designed to fast-track trade liberalisation. The CECA, now under negotiation, aims to deepen economic ties further by expanding the scope of cooperation. Jaishankar underscored that discussions were actively underway to achieve this transition.





Energy cooperation was another major theme. The two countries are exploring expansion of energy trade, including uranium supplies, alongside reforms in India’s nuclear sector aimed at boosting nuclear energy capacity.





Renewable energy and nuclear energy were both discussed as part of the broader energy agenda. Critical minerals also formed part of the dialogue, with teams from both sides engaged in discussions to strengthen collaboration in this strategically important sector.





Defence and maritime security cooperation were reaffirmed as central pillars of the partnership. Jaishankar noted that defence exchanges and exercises were continuing, with maritime cooperation remaining the centrepiece of this engagement.





The dialogue also touched upon broader regional and global issues. Both sides exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and multilateral cooperation, reflecting their shared interest in maintaining stability and security in these regions. Jaishankar stressed that the talks were not limited to bilateral matters but also encompassed wider global concerns, including trilateral formats in which both countries participate.





Space cooperation was also discussed, highlighting the expanding scope of collaboration into advanced technology domains. The meeting followed the high-level Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held earlier in the day in New Delhi, chaired by Jaishankar and attended by Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.





The Quad discussions focused on regional security and strategic cooperation, while the bilateral dialogue in the evening allowed India and Australia to address their broader partnership.





Jaishankar concluded by emphasising that the dialogue demonstrated the strength and expanse of India-Australia ties. The talks reinforced the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by advancing cooperation in trade, energy, defence, maritime security, science and technology, cyber issues, critical minerals, space, and sports.





They also underscored the shared responsibility of both nations in contributing to regional and global stability, while deepening their bilateral relationship across multiple domains.





ANI







