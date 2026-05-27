



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in New Delhi on Tuesday, where the two leaders discussed the expanding India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The meeting underscored the growing alignment between the two nations across defence, trade, technology, and supply chain resilience. In a message shared on X, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India and Australia would continue to work together for a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, highlighting the strategic importance of their cooperation in the current global environment.





Penny Wong, who had participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting earlier, reiterated that the grouping was advancing several new initiatives. She stressed that the Quad’s focus remained on delivering tangible outcomes, particularly as the Indo-Pacific region faces deteriorating strategic circumstances and acute economic stress.





Wong drew attention to the consequences of the Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has raised concerns over energy security. She acknowledged the diplomatic efforts of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in seeking a resolution to restore freedom of navigation and reaffirmed opposition to any tolling proposition in international waters.





The Australian Foreign Minister announced that the Quad was launching an energy security initiative and unveiled the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership. This partnership includes a pilot project for port infrastructure in Fiji, representing the strongest commitment yet from the Quad to the Pacific.





Wong explained that the initiative would enhance transparency and security in the maritime domain, with coordinated maritime surveillance efforts beginning in the Indian Ocean and extending to Exercise Malabar under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration Initiative.





She further elaborated on the expansion of the domain awareness initiative to the Indian Ocean, which will provide partners with near-real-time unclassified satellite tracking data. This capability will help combat illegal fishing and trafficking, while also strengthening humanitarian disaster response.





Wong highlighted ongoing cooperation against scam centres in South East Asia, efforts to build law enforcement capacity, and deepening cyber collaboration, noting that regional partnerships are essential for addressing these challenges effectively.





Later, while interacting with the media, Penny Wong confirmed that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced Prime Minister Modi’s forthcoming visit to Australia in the near future. She welcomed this development, stressing that the ties between India and Australia are anchored in strategic trust and shared values.





Wong described the relationship as one of strategic alignment, with economic ties continuing to deepen. She noted that India, as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, is an essential partner for Australia, particularly as both nations seek to diversify supply chains and enhance productivity.





Wong concluded by affirming that India and Australia share a vision of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, and that their partnership is only set to grow stronger.





ANI







