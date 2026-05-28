



India and China convened the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing on Wednesday, with both sides describing the discussions as constructive and forward-looking.





The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) Sujit Ghosh, while the Chinese side was headed by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The official release from the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the meeting reviewed the situation in the border areas, noting satisfaction with the progress in maintaining peace and tranquillity. This stability, it was emphasised, has enabled the gradual normalisation of bilateral relations.





The delegations discussed a range of key issues, including delimitation, border management, mechanism building, and cross-border cooperation. The Indian side particularly highlighted the need for an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism on transboundary rivers, underlining the importance of water-related cooperation in the broader framework of bilateral engagement.





Both sides agreed to maintain regular diplomatic and military-level contacts through existing mechanisms, including those established under the outcomes of the 24th Special Representatives (SR) talks. They also committed to substantive preparations for the next SR meeting, which is expected to be held in China.





During his visit, Sujit Ghosh also met Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and paid a courtesy call on Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei.





These meetings reinforced the emphasis on sustained engagement as a key factor in maintaining stability in border regions and advancing broader bilateral dialogue. Officials from both sides reiterated that continued communication at multiple levels remains essential to building trust and ensuring progress in the relationship.





The talks were held against the backdrop of recent remarks by Xu Wei, Consul General of China in Kolkata, who on 19 May noted the advancing relationship between New Delhi and Beijing.





He highlighted improvements in bilateral trade relations and people-to-people exchanges, stating that under the strategic guidance of both leaders, China-India relations are moving toward advancement. Xu Wei pointed out that bilateral trade last year recorded the highest volume in recent years, reflecting the strengthening economic dimension of ties.





He encouraged businessmen from East India to visit China to explore cooperation opportunities, while also noting steps taken by the consulate to expedite visa processing. He explained that a new online system had been launched, which may take longer initially, but additional staff had been added to speed up the process. He assured that the consulate remained ready to facilitate requests from businesspeople and individuals alike.





India and China have recently taken several steps to improve their relationship after years of friction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved changes in guidelines on investments from countries sharing land borders with India, including China.





The Cabinet approved amendments to the FDI policy, introducing a definitive timeline for investments in critical sectors. These changes aim to unlock greater inflows from global funds for start-ups and deep tech ventures, while advancing the agenda of ease of doing business. This move is seen as part of a broader effort to balance national security concerns with economic engagement.





Another significant development has been the resumption of direct flights between India and China, which had been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic and the Doklam standoff in 2017. The restoration of air connectivity marks a symbolic step toward normalisation, facilitating greater exchanges between the two countries.





Together with the constructive border talks, these measures signal a cautious but deliberate effort by both sides to stabilise ties and build momentum for future cooperation.





ANI







