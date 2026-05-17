PM Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Dutch PM Rob Jetten





India and the Netherlands have formally elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, unveiling a comprehensive roadmap that spans semiconductors, green hydrogen, defence, and water management.





A landmark Tata Electronics–ASML agreement, the adoption of a Green Hydrogen Roadmap, and technical cooperation on Gujarat’s Kalpasar project were among the most significant outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to The Hague.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten agreed to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, semiconductors, green energy, defence, and water management. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the two leaders acknowledged the strong momentum in bilateral relations and formally elevated ties to a strategic partnership.





This upgrade was accompanied by the adoption of an ambitious roadmap guiding cooperation across multiple sectors, including agriculture, health, education, and culture.





One of the most notable developments was the signing of a game‑changing agreement between Tata Electronics and ASML, the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant. This partnership will support India’s first commercial 300mm chip fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, with an estimated investment of USD 11 billion.





ASML’s advanced lithography technology will be deployed to manufacture semiconductors for automotive, mobile devices, and artificial intelligence applications. This agreement builds on earlier collaborations in semiconductors, emerging technologies, and critical minerals, and is expected to generate high‑skilled jobs while strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem.





On green energy, both sides adopted an ambitious Green Hydrogen Roadmap to support India’s production, usage, and export of green hydrogen. The roadmap is designed to accelerate India’s transition to clean energy and enhance its role in global hydrogen supply chains.





The two countries also expressed satisfaction with progress on developing a green and digital sea corridor connecting Indian and Dutch ports, which will facilitate sustainable maritime trade and digital integration.





Water management emerged as another critical area of cooperation. The leaders welcomed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence on Water at IIT Delhi, created in collaboration with the Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.





A major outcome was the signing of a Letter of Intent for technical cooperation on the Kalpasar project in Gujarat, a multipurpose mega‑water project aimed at creating a freshwater reservoir to enhance water security in the Saurashtra region. Dutch expertise in dyke systems will play a pivotal role, given the similarities between the Kalpasar project and the Netherlands’ northern dyke system.





The talks also covered broader strategic issues, including support for the early signing and implementation of the India‑EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Both leaders highlighted the importance of resilient supply chains, trade facilitation, and mobility, while also emphasising collaboration in agriculture, healthcare, education, and cultural exchanges.





The roadmap of the strategic partnership for 2026–2030 institutionalises cooperation through regular political dialogue, economic collaboration, and joint ventures in priority sectors such as renewable energy, maritime infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and high‑tech innovation.





The visit also included symbolic and cultural elements, with agreements signed across multiple sectors and discussions on restitution of historic artefacts. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit a Dutch dyke, underscoring the shared emphasis on water security and sustainable infrastructure.





This strategic partnership marks one of the most comprehensive upgrades in India’s relations with a European nation, reflecting New Delhi’s broader push to intensify engagement with Europe in advanced technologies, clean energy, and defence manufacturing. It positions India and the Netherlands as key partners in shaping resilient supply chains and sustainable innovation in the Indo‑Pacific and beyond.





ANI







