



Myanmar’s President U Min Aung Hlaing has begun his first official visit to India in his current capacity, starting at Bodh Gaya in Bihar where he visited the Mahabodhi Temple. His trip, spanning 30 May to 2 June 2026, highlights civilizational ties while also focusing on trade, connectivity, border security, and defence cooperation.





President U Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Bodh Gaya on Saturday, where he was warmly received by Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd). The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the visit reflects the strong spiritual, historical, and people-to-people ties binding India and Myanmar.





The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Buddhism’s most sacred pilgrimage centres, was the first stop for the visiting dignitary, underscoring the civilizational and spiritual dimension of the relationship.





The President’s visit comes less than two months after his election in April 2026, following parliamentary polls that ended years of military rule. India had earlier sent Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to attend his swearing-in ceremony, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening ties under its ‘Neighbourhood First’, ‘Act East’, and ‘MAHASAGAR’ policies.





Myanmar, sharing a 1,640 km border with India across Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland, remains a strategic neighbour with deep cultural links.





The official programme spans multiple cities. On 1 June, President Hlaing will hold formal bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Discussions are expected to cover border security, connectivity projects, defence cooperation, and economic engagement.





The Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the stalled India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway are likely to feature prominently, given their importance for regional connectivity. The Myanmar President will also participate in a dedicated business forum, reflecting the significant economic component woven into the itinerary.





The visit concludes in Mumbai on 2 June, where President Hlaing will engage with India’s industrial leaders, attend business meetings, and undertake site visits. This commercial leg of the trip is aimed at entrenching economic ties and exploring opportunities in heavy industry and infrastructure.





The timing of the visit is notable. It follows the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on 26 May, which called for an end to violence against civilians and the release of political prisoners in Myanmar.





While Nay Phone Latt of the National Unity Government has condemned the visit, India’s pragmatic approach seeks to balance civilizational ties with strategic interests, ensuring engagement despite Myanmar’s internal challenges.





Experts note that the choice of Bodh Gaya as the starting point is symbolic, reinforcing shared Buddhist heritage while signalling India’s intent to deepen ties beyond geopolitics. Analysts also caution against viewing the visit solely through the India-China prism, stressing that Myanmar’s leadership is pursuing balanced engagement with both neighbours.





President Hlaing’s itinerary, combining spiritual, diplomatic, and economic engagements, reflects the multi-faceted nature of India-Myanmar relations. It is expected to provide momentum to bilateral cooperation, strengthen connectivity projects, and reinforce cultural bonds that have endured for centuries.





ANI







