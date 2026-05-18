

India and the United Arab Emirates have signed a series of significant Memorandums of Understanding during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to Abu Dhabi, underscoring the deepening of their strategic partnership.

Among the agreements, a key MoU focuses on the establishment of a ship repair cluster at Vadinar in Gujarat, a move that aligns with India’s recent Cabinet approval of a ₹1,570 crore project to develop such a facility.

This initiative is expected to bolster India’s maritime infrastructure and enhance its ship repair capabilities, particularly in the strategically important western seaboard.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflecting the high-level commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

In addition to the ship repair cluster, agreements were concluded on strategic petroleum reserves, long-term supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil, and a framework for a Strategic Defence Partnership.





These accords highlight the multifaceted nature of India-UAE cooperation, spanning energy security, defence collaboration, and industrial development.





The Strategic Defence Partnership framework agreement is particularly notable as it lays the foundation for enhanced defence and security cooperation between the two nations. This builds upon existing collaboration and signals a shared intent to address regional and global security challenges together.





The MoU on strategic petroleum reserves includes plans to expand India’s reserve capacity to 6.5 million metric tonnes, a step that will strengthen the country’s energy resilience amid volatile global markets.





Equally important is the agreement securing long-term supplies of LPG and crude oil to India, which will ensure stability in energy imports and reinforce the UAE’s role as a reliable partner in India’s energy sector.





The ship repair cluster at Vadinar is expected to create a hub for maritime services, supporting India’s growing fleet and contributing to the nation’s ambition of becoming a major player in global shipping and repair markets.





Another major announcement was the UAE’s commitment to invest $5 billion USD in Indian infrastructure, with specific allocations towards projects involving RBL Bank and Samman Capital.





This investment underscores the UAE’s confidence in India’s economic trajectory and its willingness to play a pivotal role in supporting India’s infrastructure modernisation. Such financial commitments are likely to generate employment, stimulate growth, and enhance connectivity across the country.





During the talks, both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has already elevated trade and strategic relations between India and the UAE. CEPA continues to serve as a cornerstone of bilateral engagement, facilitating smoother trade flows and expanding opportunities for businesses in both nations.





The latest agreements build upon this foundation, ensuring that the partnership remains dynamic and forward-looking.





The convergence of defence, energy, maritime, and economic cooperation in these MoUs reflects the comprehensive nature of the India-UAE relationship. The agreements not only address immediate priorities such as energy security and infrastructure development but also lay the groundwork for long-term strategic collaboration.





With the ship repair cluster at Vadinar, India is poised to strengthen its maritime capabilities, while the defence and energy accords reinforce the resilience of its national security and economic frameworks.





Agencies











