



India and Vietnam have underlined the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region while resolving to work closely on the joint production of military hardware.





This development comes within the framework of their enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership, which was elevated only days before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Hanoi.





Expanding defence ties was the central focus of the meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang, held in Hanoi. Both ministers reviewed the growing defence partnership and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, training, and regional stability.





Defence industrial cooperation for joint production of military hardware was highlighted as a key area of discussion.





Vietnam has shown keen interest in procuring BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India, a move that would significantly enhance its deterrence capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. Singh arrived in Hanoi on Monday for a two-day visit, underscoring the importance India attaches to its strategic partnership with Vietnam.





Following the talks, India and Vietnam signed an agreement for cooperation in artificial intelligence and quantum technology, reflecting their intent to expand collaboration into emerging domains. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global security developments of mutual interest, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace, security, safety, and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.





The ministers discussed avenues to expand cooperation in military training, defence industry collaboration, maritime security, capacity building, UN peacekeeping, cyber security, and high-level exchanges. General Giang expressed appreciation for India’s continued support and underscored the long-standing friendship and growing strategic partnership between the two nations.





In a symbolic gesture of cooperation, the two defence ministers virtually inaugurated a language lab at the Air Force Officers’ College in Vietnam, established with Indian assistance.





Singh also announced the decision to set up an artificial intelligence lab at the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang, further strengthening Vietnam’s technological capabilities.





During his visit, Singh called on Vietnamese President To Lam and conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





He reiterated India’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors, including defence and security, trade and investment, maritime cooperation, connectivity, digital transformation, and people-to-people exchanges.





President To Lam acknowledged India’s role as a key partner in Vietnam’s development and strategic priorities, appreciating the growing bilateral engagement. The visit and agreements mark another step forward in the strengthening of India-Vietnam defence and strategic ties, with joint production of military hardware and advanced technology cooperation set to play a pivotal role in shaping their partnership in the years ahead.





PTI







