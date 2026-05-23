



India’s declaration of a vast missile firing and naval aviation exclusion zone in the Arabian Sea has escalated tensions with Pakistan only days after Islamabad claimed to have successfully tested its SMASH anti-ship ballistic missile.





The Indian Navy has scheduled the exercise between 22 and 25 April 2026, covering waters stretching nearly 400 kilometres offshore from Goa and Karnataka, with restrictions extending up to 30,000 feet.





This four-day operational window is designed to maximise combat readiness, weapons integration and surveillance, signalling India’s intent to demonstrate escalation dominance at sea.





The timing is significant because Pakistan’s Navy had just completed its live-fire demonstration of the indigenously developed SMASH missile, which is designed to threaten large Indian surface combatants such as aircraft carriers and destroyers.





Admiral Naveed Ashraf personally oversaw the trial, highlighting Pakistan’s determination to showcase asymmetric capabilities. Anti-ship ballistic missiles, unlike cruise missiles, travel at high speeds along ballistic trajectories, reducing warning times and complicating defensive responses.





Even a limited inventory of such weapons could force India to disperse its fleet and operate farther offshore, creating an anti-access environment in the northern Arabian Sea.





India’s response was swift and deliberate. Before Pakistan’s launch window closed, New Delhi deployed the missile-tracking and ocean-surveillance vessel INS Dhruv into international waters on 13 April. Equipped with advanced radars, telemetry receivers and electronic intelligence systems, INS Dhruv was positioned to collect data on SMASH’s launch procedures, trajectory and electronic signatures.





This intelligence strengthens India’s missile defence architecture and interception capabilities, underscoring that the real contest lies in surveillance and information dominance as much as missile launches themselves.





Pakistan’s exclusion zones earlier in April covered waters near Karachi, Ormara, Gwadar and Sonmiani, ranging between 200 and 450 kilometres offshore. These restrictions, issued between 14–15 April and again on 20–21 April, indicated ongoing missile preparations and post-launch monitoring.





Islamabad later confirmed the success of SMASH, reinforcing its strategy of leveraging cost-effective missile systems to challenge India’s numerically superior navy. The strategic logic is clear: Pakistan aims to deny India freedom of manoeuvre in the Arabian Sea, complicating carrier operations and forcing expensive countermeasures.





India’s newly declared zone, nearly twice the size of Pakistan’s, demonstrates broader force projection. Located near key naval air facilities such as INS Hansa and the Kadamba complex, the area allows integration of maritime patrol aircraft, fighters, surface combatants and potentially land-based missile systems.





The triangular geometry of the zone suggests long-range targeting and layered strike procedures are being tested. The vertical restriction up to 30,000 feet indicates close coordination between naval aviation and missile operations, possibly including air-defence validation with systems like the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile.





The Arabian Sea is increasingly becoming the frontline of India-Pakistan rivalry. Historically, competition centred on land borders and contested airspace, but the maritime domain now offers opportunities for deterrence and signalling without immediate escalation.





The region’s strategic importance lies in its sea lines of communication, vital for energy imports and global shipping. Any crisis here could disrupt international trade and energy markets. Both sides rely on NOTAMs and maritime warnings to manage competition below the nuclear threshold, reducing risks of accidents while normalising frequent military activity in commercial waters.





China’s growing maritime partnership with Pakistan adds another dimension, as Chinese-origin systems and cooperation bolster Islamabad’s deterrent posture. India, meanwhile, seeks to preserve superiority through expanded surveillance, missile defence and long-range aviation capabilities.





Despite the heightened activity, both governments have framed their actions as routine safety measures or readiness demonstrations, avoiding direct confrontation. Yet the sequencing—Pakistan’s missile test, India’s surveillance deployment, and India’s larger exercise—creates a powerful narrative of managed competition.





This rivalry is costly. India’s four-day exercise involves assets worth billions of dollars, while Pakistan’s SMASH programme represents a cheaper method of imposing strategic dilemmas. A single Indian destroyer costs around US$1 billion, making Pakistan’s missile threats disproportionately effective in forcing countermeasures.





The geography of India’s exclusion zone is particularly sensitive, lying astride approaches linking Pakistan’s ports to Gulf shipping lanes. Control of these waters could complicate Pakistan’s wartime access to energy and reinforcements. Pakistan’s emphasis on Gwadar, Ormara and Karachi highlights their growing role as frontline infrastructure, while areas near Sir Creek remain enduring flashpoints.





India’s western coastal bases allow rapid deployment of aircraft into the northern Arabian Sea, sustaining high sortie rates in a crisis. Pakistan, with its smaller fleet, must rely on missile-based denial strategies.





This imbalance explains the strategic weight of systems like SMASH, which can force India to disperse its warships and complicate carrier operations.





The continuing cycle of missile tests, surveillance deployments, and naval exercises suggests that future crises may unfold at sea rather than on land, making the Arabian Sea the newest frontier in South Asia’s strategic competition — a challenge India’s Blue Naval Power matrix is well placed to counter.





Agencies







