



India on Saturday expanded its defence diplomacy through a series of high-level engagements on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held separate bilateral meetings with senior counterparts from the Netherlands, Australia, and the European Union, underscoring India’s focus on strengthening defence cooperation, military interoperability, and defence industrial collaboration with key partners.





During his meeting with Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, Singh discussed expanding bilateral defence cooperation. Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening military-to-military ties and explored opportunities for defence industrial collaboration.





The talks reflected the growing strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands, which has increasingly focused on maritime security and defence technology cooperation in recent years.





Singh also met Australian Defence Secretary Meghan Quinn. The two sides reviewed progress under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, assessed upcoming high-level exchanges, and identified new areas to deepen defence cooperation across shared strategic priorities.





This engagement builds on the momentum of the India-Australia defence partnership, which has seen enhanced collaboration in maritime security, defence industry cooperation, and joint military exercises.





India’s engagement with the European Union further advanced strategic dialogue in defence and security. Singh interacted with Belen Martinez Carbonell, Secretary General of the European External Action Service, and Lt Gen Enrico Barduani, Deputy Chair of the European Union Military Committee.





The discussions focused on shared security interests and avenues for deepening defence and strategic cooperation, reflecting the EU’s growing role in the Indo-Pacific and India’s commitment to multilateral defence partnerships.





Earlier in the day, Singh paid solemn tributes at the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore. He laid a wreath in honour of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the World Wars.





This gesture symbolised the close ties between India and Singapore in remembering shared history and underscored India’s respect for global sacrifices in pursuit of peace and security.





On the same day, Singh also held talks with Kelvin Brosseau, Senior Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence, Canada. The discussions explored ways to strengthen India-Canada defence cooperation and identified opportunities for deeper collaboration across key domains.





The meeting reflected the growing convergence of strategic interests between the two nations, particularly in areas such as defence technology, maritime security, and multilateral cooperation.





These engagements highlight India’s proactive defence diplomacy at the Shangri-La Dialogue, reinforcing its strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. By engaging with partners from Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific, India is signalling its intent to strengthen defence ties, expand industrial collaboration, and enhance military interoperability in response to evolving global and regional security challenges.





ANI







