

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Norway has ushered in what he described as a “golden age” of India-Europe relations, with Oslo pledging an unprecedented USD 100 billion investment in India across trade, technology, and cle an energy.





This historic announcement coincided with Modi receiving Norway’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, marking his 32nd international decoration.





During a joint press conference in Oslo with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Modi emphasised that the world is navigating a period of profound uncertainty. He reiterated India’s position that conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue, stressing that military confrontation cannot deliver sustainable solutions.





He also called for reforms in international institutions to better address emerging global challenges, reflecting India’s push for a more representative and effective multilateral order.





Norway’s USD 100 billion investment represents a transformative leap in bilateral economic ties, dwarfing the existing trade volume of USD 2.73 billion recorded in 2024. The investment is expected to target sectors such as renewable energy, advanced technology, maritime cooperation, and innovation, aligning with India’s broader green transition agenda.





This builds upon the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which came into force in October 2025 after 16 years of negotiations. Under TEPA, the European Free Trade Association — comprising Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein — collectively pledged USD 100 billion in foreign direct investment into India over 15 years, with an estimated one million direct jobs to be created. Modi hailed this as a blueprint for shared prosperity and progress.





The visit also elevated bilateral ties to a Green Strategic Partnership, with both leaders formalising agreements in clean energy, digital health, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and the blue economy.





Thirty business MoUs were signed during a roundtable attended by Modi, Støre, and Crown Prince Haakon, covering areas from high-tech health services to Arctic science collaboration.





An MoU between ISRO and the Norwegian Space Agency was particularly notable, focusing on climate monitoring and Arctic ecosystem protection.





Modi’s arrival in Oslo marked his first visit to Norway and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years. He was warmly received at the airport by Støre and senior Norwegian leaders, underscoring the significance of the occasion.





In a post on X, Modi expressed confidence that the visit would add vigour to the India-Norway friendship. His itinerary includes meetings with King Harald V and Queen Sonja, as well as bilateral discussions on trade, investment, technology, and innovation.





The timing of the visit is critical, as energy markets face volatility and nations seek stable partnerships. Norway, despite its small size, wields considerable influence due to its vast offshore wealth and strong welfare system.





PM Modi’s engagement with Norway is part of a broader European outreach that includes the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, where leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway will convene to discuss green hydrogen, Arctic cooperation, defence, and innovation.





This summit builds on earlier meetings in Stockholm (2018) and Copenhagen (2022), further deepening India’s strategic engagement with the Nordic region.





Former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri has noted that Modi’s Europe outreach strengthens India’s trajectory towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. The European Union remains one of India’s most important partners, and the deepening of ties with Nordic nations reflects a strategic shift towards multipolarity and multi-alignment. Europe’s evolving approach to Asia, increasingly looking beyond China, positions India as a central player in global economic and technological cooperation.





This visit, therefore, is not only historic in its symbolism but also transformative in its substance. By combining diplomatic outreach, strategic partnerships, and massive investment commitments, Modi has positioned India-Europe relations on a new trajectory that could redefine the global economic and geopolitical landscape.





ANI







