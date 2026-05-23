



Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has delivered the 1000th indigenously manufactured T-90(IM) “Bhishma” tank to the Indian Army, marking a historic milestone in India’s defence manufacturing drive.





With over 90% indigenous content, this achievement underscores India’s growing self-reliance in armoured vehicle production and strengthens the Army’s combat capabilities.





The 1000th T-90(IM) tank was rolled out from the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi, near Chennai, on 22 May 2026. The T-90(IM), designated “Bhishma” in Indian service, is produced under licence from Russia but has steadily integrated indigenous technologies and components.





Production began in 2001 with semi-knocked-down kits, followed by a 2006 agreement for licensed manufacture of 1,000 tanks. By 2009, the first fully indigenous T-90S tanks were produced in India, marking a significant leap in localisation.





AVNL, established in 2021 after restructuring the Ordnance Factory Board, oversees tank production at HVF. The factory has a long legacy of manufacturing armoured vehicles including the T-72 Ajeya, Arjun MBT, and Vijayanta tanks.





Over the years, production has transitioned from assembling imported kits to achieving deep indigenisation of critical systems. Notably, AVNL has fully localised the V-92S2 engine powering the T-90 Bhishma, as well as engines for the T-72 and BMP-2 platforms. Subsystems such as electromagnetic turret traverse systems have replaced older hydraulic drives, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The T-90 Bhishma is a formidable main battle tank equipped with a 125 mm smooth-bore gun capable of firing guided missiles, APFSDS, HEAT, and HE rounds. It has a crew of three, weighs 46.5 tons, and is powered by a 1,000hp engine delivering a power-to-weight ratio of 21.5 hp per ton.





The tank can reach speeds of up to 60 km/h and is fitted with explosive reactive armour, CBR protection, smoke grenade launchers, and fording capability up to 5 metres. These features make it a cornerstone of India’s armoured formations, complementing the T-72 fleet.





The Indian Army has also contracted for 464 upgraded T-90 Mk III tanks, deliveries of which began in 2024. These newer variants incorporate advanced fire-control systems, thermal imaging, and enhanced survivability features.





In addition, India is exploring integration of the Israeli Trophy Active Protection System (APS) into the Bhishma fleet, which would provide real-time interception of incoming threats, further boosting battlefield survivability.





This milestone of 1,000 tanks reflects India’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative and the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. By achieving over 90% indigenous content, the program not only strengthens national security but also supports domestic industries, including MSMEs, through component manufacturing. It also reduces reliance on imports, ensuring sustainability and resilience in defence production.





The delivery of the 1000th T-90(IM) Bhishma tank is a testament to India’s growing expertise in armoured vehicle technology and its ability to meet the evolving requirements of modern warfare. It reinforces the Indian Army’s operational readiness and highlights the country’s progress towards becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing.





Agencies







