



Vietnamese President To Lam is preparing to make New Delhi his first major foreign destination since assuming office, with a significant defence agreement expected to dominate the agenda. Central to the discussions is a proposed BrahMos missile package valued at approximately ₹5,800 Crores.





If concluded, this deal would mark one of Vietnam’s largest defence acquisitions in recent years and would considerably strengthen Hanoi’s coastal deterrence capabilities.





The package under consideration is reported to include shore-based BrahMos batteries designed for coastal defence, alongside training, logistics support and an initial batch of missiles. Such a comprehensive arrangement underscores Vietnam’s determination to modernise its maritime security posture, particularly in the contested waters of the South China Sea.





The acquisition would also make Vietnam the third Southeast Asian nation to induct the Indo-Russian supersonic cruise missile, following the Philippines’ agreement in 2022 and Indonesia’s ongoing negotiations.





The BrahMos system, known for its high speed, extended range variants and sea-skimming trajectory, has already established itself as a preferred anti-ship platform in the region. Vietnam’s interest reflects its strategic need to develop long-range sea-denial capabilities in response to China’s expanding naval presence. With its long coastline and offshore interests, Hanoi views BrahMos as a fitting solution to bolster its maritime deterrence.





For India, the deal represents a major boost to its “Make in India” defence export initiative, highlighting the growing appeal of indigenous platforms in the Indo-Pacific. Moscow has already cleared the transfer, signalling continued trilateral cooperation between India, Russia and Vietnam despite global supply chain challenges. For Russia, the arrangement sustains the BrahMos program, while for India it demonstrates increasing strategic autonomy in defence diplomacy.





To Lam’s visit is therefore seen as more than ceremonial. It carries substantial geopolitical weight, reinforcing India’s emergence as a credible security partner in the Indo-Pacific.





Vietnam’s engagement with India in this sphere not only strengthens bilateral defence ties but also enhances the regional profile of Indian defence exports.





The outcome of this visit could set a precedent for further collaborations, positioning BrahMos as a cornerstone of Southeast Asia’s maritime deterrence architecture.





Agencies







